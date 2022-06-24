20-meter-tall tree crushes 2 cars and traffic light during Taipei storm

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Greater Taipei was hammered with heavy rain on Friday (June 24) and a 20-meter tree collapsed on a Taipei City street, damaging two vehicles and a traffic light.

The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) had issued heavy rain advisories for Taipei City and New Taipei City. Shortly after the rains subsided, the Taipei City Police Department stated that a 20-meter-tall tree collapsed near Xining North Road and damaged two cars and a traffic light, but no injuries were reported, according to CNA.

The CWB had issued extremely heavy and heavy rain advisories for 14 counties and cities. In Taipei and New Taipei, it issued PWS messages warning of heavy rain and flash floods, and advised the public to take precautions.

CWB forecaster Huang En-hong (黃恩鴻) said the bureau had originally predicted that hail would be likely in Taipei's Zhongzheng and Wanhua districts, as well as New Taipei's Yonghe District. From 1:40 p.m. to 1:55 p.m., hail was observed near the CWB's headquarters n Taipei's Zhongzheng District.

At 2:04 p.m., Taipei City Police Department was notified the 20-meter-tall and 80 centimeter-diameter tree had fallen near the intersection of Xining North Road and Chang'an West Road in the city's Datong District. As can be seen in photos of the incident, the traffic light was knocked down, while a passenger car and a delivery truck also sustained damage.

No one was injured by the tree and the cause of its collapse is being investigated.



Truck struck by fallen tree in Taipei's Datong district. (CNA photo)