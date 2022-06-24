Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan 2022 inflation could rise above 4%

May consumer price index hits 10-year high, electricity price hike to have big impact

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/06/24 17:48
Taiwan's inflation rate reached 3.39% in May, the highest level in 10 years. 

Taiwan's inflation rate reached 3.39% in May, the highest level in 10 years.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The highest Consumer Price Index (CPI) rise in 10 years recorded for May could force the overall inflation rate for 2022 above 4%, reports said Friday (June 24).

Additionally, the war in Ukraine has forced international energy prices up and the government is considering hiking electricity rates, CTWant reported. The government’s Directorate General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) said inflation in May reached 3.39%, the highest rate in a decade.

If electricity fees rose by 8%, inflation would increase by 0.1% as a direct result, but more expensive power is also likely to trigger price rises across the board, officials said. Economic growth, spending by families, and the cost of manufacturing would all be impacted by higher electricity rates, according to the report.

Since the war in Ukraine is unlikely to end soon, with food and energy prices still high as a result, this could continue to cause uncertainty and inflation in the second half of the year, analysts said.
inflation
consumer price index
CPI
price rise
energy prices
electricity prices
DGBAS

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan economics minister throws doubt on June interest rate hike
Taiwan economics minister throws doubt on June interest rate hike
2022/06/14 16:59
Taiwan labor minister vague about minimum wage hike for 2023
Taiwan labor minister vague about minimum wage hike for 2023
2022/06/10 14:30
Taiwan CPI in May rises 3.39%, biggest increase in nearly 10 years
Taiwan CPI in May rises 3.39%, biggest increase in nearly 10 years
2022/06/07 21:03
Taiwan business leader speaks out against June interest rate hike
Taiwan business leader speaks out against June interest rate hike
2022/06/01 18:00
Fried chicken cutlet prices in Taiwan could hike to NT$90 apiece
Fried chicken cutlet prices in Taiwan could hike to NT$90 apiece
2022/06/01 10:37