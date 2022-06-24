Alexa
Taipei hit by rare hailstorm as mercury drops by 10 C

Hail has only been recorded 3 other times in history at CWB office in Taipei

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/06/24 17:36
Heavy rain falls on Taipei Friday afternoon (June 24). 

Heavy rain falls on Taipei Friday afternoon (June 24).  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Greater Taipei experienced a rare hailstorm Friday (June 24) as the temperature plunged by 10 degrees Celsius.

Due to a powerful convective cloud system, Taipei and New Taipei residents witnessed a sudden downpour of rain and even hail in some areas. The temperature dropped from 34 C to 24 C, according to CNA.

CWB forecaster Huang En-hong (黃恩鴻) said the bureau had originally predicted that hail would be likely in Taipei's Zhongzheng and Wanhua districts, as well as New Taipei's Yonghe District. From 1:40 p.m. to 1:55 p.m., hail was observed near the CWB's headquarters in Taipei's Zhongzheng District.

At that time, the rain was severe, and wind gusts were also very strong. In an instant, the wind gusts reached 9 to 10 on the Beaufort scale. This was accompanied by hail the size of rice grains.

Hail has only been observed three other times near the CWB, in 1979, 1998, and 2013. In addition, Huang pointed out the highest temperature recorded Friday was 34.8 C registered at 11:20 a.m., but after the rains, the mercury dropped to 24.9 C by 2 p.m.

Hail in Taipei on Friday afternoon. (Facebook photo)

A 20-meter tree collapses at Xining North Road in Taipei. (CNA photo)

Couple huddles under umbrella during heavy downpour on Friday. (CNA photo)
