Thailand envoy working on visa waiver for visitors from Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Thailand is actively working on introducing a visa waiver for visitors from Taiwan, the Southeast Asian country’s representative in Taipei told Legislative Speaker You Si-kun (游錫堃) Friday (June 24).

Twekiat Janprajak moved from Singapore to Taiwan to take up his new post in March. On Friday, he paid a visit to the Legislative Yuan, where he discussed international developments, Indo-Pacific strategy, offshore wind energy, electric vehicles, and zero-carbon policies during a 40-minute meeting with You, CNA reported.

Twekiat also emphasized the close economic and trade relations between the two countries, with more than 5,000 Taiwanese companies and 200,000 Taiwanese citizens active in Thailand.

Future exchanges and contacts could further improve, as his office is now actively promoting the introduction of a visa waiver for travelers from Taiwan, the Thai envoy said. At present, Taiwanese travelers can obtain a landing visa when they arrive at a Thai airport, allowing them to stay for up to 15 days, but without the possibility of an extension — or apply for a visa at the Thai office beforehand.

From July 1, travelers to Thailand will no longer be required to buy extra COVID-19 insurance or download the Thailand Pass app before visiting the country. Upon returning to Taiwan, they will still have to undergo three days of quarantine and spend four days of self-health monitoring.