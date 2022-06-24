Alexa
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/06/24 14:39
A teddy bear is seen on a building destroyed by attacks in Chernihiv, Ukraine, Sunday, June 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
A doctor helps "Buffalo" train his new prosthetic limb at a clinic in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, June 17, 2022. "Buffalo" has a small yellow plastic bird ...
A woman walks past a building destroyed in Russian shelling in Borodyanka, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, June 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Natach...
Members of the public visit the old disused Chamberi subway station on Line 1, converted into a symbolic air-raid shelter to mark World Refugee Day in...
South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa shares a light moment after receiving the final report of a judicial investigation into corruption from Chief...
A member of the staff holds the painting 'Cloud Study' by John Constable, against the backdrop of 'Study for Clouds' by Gerhard Richter at Sotheby's, ...
A model displays the collection by Russian designer Slava Zaitsev during the opening of the Fashion Week in at Zaryadye Park with the Spasskaya Tower ...
Armed militiamen gather near Rutshuru, 70 kms (45 miles) north of Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo,Wednesday June 22, 2022. Earlier in the week, Eas...
Racegoers carrying portable fans to keep cool arrive for the fourth day of the Royal Ascot horserace meeting, at Ascot Racecourse, in Ascot, England, ...
Activists wearing masks depicting large eyeballs attend a protest against planned updates of the country's national security laws, after a draft was l...
Barcelona goalkeeper Gonzalo Perez de Vargas holds the trophy as team Barca celebrates after winning the Final Four Champions League handball final ma...
A man walks in the water as the sun rises above the Miribel lake, outside Lyon, central France, Saturday, June 18, 2022. A blanket of hot air stretchi...
Team Japan competes during the team free preliminaries of artistic swimming at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Wednesday, June...
Benedetta Pilato of Italy reacts after winning the Women 100m Breaststroke final at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Monday, Ju...

JUNE 17- JUNE 23, 2022

From the war in Ukraine to Budapest's Aquatics World Championships, the Royal Ascot race, western Europe's first heat wave and South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa receiving the final report of a corruption probe, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.

This selection was curated by Berlin chief photographer Markus Schreiber.

