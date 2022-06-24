Taiwan reports 45,678 local COVID cases, 152 deaths

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced 45,678 local COVID cases on Friday (June 24), a 5.3% decrease from the previous day.

Chou Ji-haw (周志浩), head of the Taiwan Centers for Disease Control, also confirmed 89 imported cases, bringing the country's total case count to 3,533,335. The 152 deaths reported that day brought the country's total COVID death toll to 5,969.

Local cases

The local cases include 21,087 males, 24,558 females, and 33 cases still under investigation, ranging in age from under 5 to their 90s. Taichung City reported the most cases with 6,667, followed by 6,413 in Kaohsiung City, 5,808 in New Taipei City, 4,347 in Tainan City, 4,020 in Taoyuan City, 3,318 in Changhua County, 3,189 in Taipei City, 2,136 in Pingtung County, 1,406 in Yunlin County, 1,134 in Nantou County, 1,033 in Miaoli County, 999 in Hsinchu County, 885 in Chiayi County, 866 in Hsinchu City, 783 in Yilan County, 669 in Hualien County, 590 in Chiayi City, 558 in Keelung City, 461 in Taitung County, 209 in Penghu County, 151 in Kinmen County, and 36 in Lienchiang County.

COVID deaths

The 152 deaths announced on Friday include 91 males and 61 females ranging in age from their teens to their 90s. All of these patients were classified as severe cases, 138 had a history of chronic disease, and 109 were not vaccinated. Their dates of diagnosis ranged from May 17 to June 21 and dates of death from May 16 to June 22.

Imported cases

The 89 imported cases include 57 males and 32 females ranging in age from under 5 to their 70s. Between June 16-23, eight arrived from France; four from the U.K.; three from India; two each from Canada, Singapore, the U.S., and Cambodia; and one each from Thailand, Vietnam, Spain, and the Philippines. The countries of origin of 62 other cases are still being investigated.

COVID case statistics

Since the pandemic began, Taiwan has carried out 13,084,221 COVID tests, with 9,547,671 coming back negative. Of the 3,533,335 confirmed cases, 14,120 were imported, 3,519,161 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," three from a cargo pilot cluster, one is unresolved, and 14 are under investigation.

Up until now, 5,969 individuals have succumbed to the disease. Of the 5,954 deaths from local infections, 1,592 were in New Taipei City; 852 in Taipei City; 517 in Taichung City; 510 in Taoyuan City; 475 in Kaohsiung City; 339 in Tainan City; 272 in Changhua County; 219 in Pingtung County; 160 in Keelung City; 138 in Nantou County; 134 in Yilan County; 126 in Yunlin County; 111 in Miaoli County; 96 in Hsinchu County; 95 in Hualien County; 87 in Chiayi County; 84 in Taitung County; 76 in Chiayi City; 54 in Hsinchu City, 10 in Kinmen County, and seven in Penghu County. The 15 other deaths were imported cases.