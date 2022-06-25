Religious group attacks art performances for opening doors to hell

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Tainan Art Museum's zombie exhibition and a National Theater and Concert Hall stage performance have come under fire from a religious group for blasphemy.

“Ghosts and Hells: The Underworld in Asian Art” was criticized by Bread of Life Christian Church in Hsinchu as an ignorant show that offends God. "It defiles the country and people," the organization stated on its website.

Meanwhile, Tainan Art Museum reminded visitors not to bring glutinous rice or a wooden sword to the venue. These items are supposed to be a ghoul's worst nightmare, according to the Hong Kong horror movie “Mr. Vampire,” starring Lam Ching-ying (林正英).

The Hsinchu-based religious group also attacked National Theater and Concert Hall’s (NTCH) debut stage performance of “Parallax Archeology,” presented by Hung Yu-wen (洪于雯), which premiered on Friday (June 24). The show draws on ideas about taboos during Ghost Month.

The Christian group claimed the performance was "sorcery ... Through the recognition and participation of the audience, it opens the doors for demons in the underworld, and for all kinds of evil spirits and monsters.”

NTCH told Taiwan News that it had received a call from a woman thought to be affiliated with the Christian group who wanted the play banned because of its ghost and monster content. In response, NTCH said it encouraged artists to create freely and communicate rationally ... so the show will go on.



Bread of Life Christian Church in Hsinchu calls for church members to pray away the sins of those hosting sinful events. (Bread of Life Christian Church in Hsinchu screenshot)



Trailer for "Parallax Archeology." (Youtube video)