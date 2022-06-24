AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Arraez, Minnesota, .349; Bogaerts, Boston, .335; Vaughn, Chicago, .330; Devers, Boston, .328; J.Martinez, Boston, .326; Alvarez, Houston, .317; France, Seattle, .316; Kirk, Toronto, .307; Judge, New York, .304; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, .301.

RUNS_Judge, New York, 58; Devers, Boston, 53; Trout, Los Angeles, 49; Alvarez, Houston, 46; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 44; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 44; Bogaerts, Boston, 42; A.García, Texas, 42; Rizzo, New York, 42; Straw, Cleveland, 42.

RBI_J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 62; Alvarez, Houston, 54; Judge, New York, 53; Rizzo, New York, 49; Story, Boston, 48; Stanton, New York, 45; Tucker, Houston, 45; A.García, Texas, 45; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 45; France, Seattle, 45.

HITS_Devers, Boston, 90; France, Seattle, 87; Bogaerts, Boston, 85; Judge, New York, 79; Arraez, Minnesota, 76; J.Martinez, Boston, 76; Benintendi, Kansas City, 75; Bichette, Toronto, 75; Hays, Baltimore, 72; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 72; J.Rodríguez, Seattle, 72.

DOUBLES_Devers, Boston, 24; J.Martinez, Boston, 23; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 21; Bogaerts, Boston, 20; Gurriel, Houston, 20; O.Miller, Cleveland, 19; Espinal, Toronto, 18; Hays, Baltimore, 17; 6 tied at 16.

TRIPLES_J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 4; Rosario, Cleveland, 4; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 4; A.García, Texas, 3; Gordon, Minnesota, 3; Kwan, Cleveland, 3; Odor, Baltimore, 3; Rivera, Kansas City, 3; 17 tied at 2.

HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 27; Alvarez, Houston, 22; Trout, Los Angeles, 21; Buxton, Minnesota, 19; Rizzo, New York, 19; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 17; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 16; Devers, Boston, 16; Stanton, New York, 15; Seager, Texas, 15; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 15.

STOLEN BASES_J.Rodríguez, Seattle, 19; Mateo, Baltimore, 17; Mullins, Baltimore, 15; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 12; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 12; Semien, Texas, 12; Tucker, Houston, 12; White, Texas, 12; A.García, Texas, 11; Robert, Chicago, 11; Straw, Cleveland, 11.

PITCHING_Taillon, New York, 8-1; Manoah, Toronto, 8-2; Verlander, Houston, 8-3; Cimber, Toronto, 7-2; F.Valdez, Houston, 7-3; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 7-3; Gilbert, Seattle, 7-3; Pivetta, Boston, 7-5; Cole, New York, 6-1; Wacha, Boston, 6-1.

ERA_McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 1.81; M.Pérez, Texas, 1.96; Manoah, Toronto, 2.00; Gilbert, Seattle, 2.28; Verlander, Houston, 2.30; Cortes, New York, 2.31; Cease, Chicago, 2.68; F.Valdez, Houston, 2.90; Blackburn, Oakland, 2.97; Montgomery, New York, 2.98.

STRIKEOUTS_McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 113; Cease, Chicago, 108; Cole, New York, 103; Ray, Seattle, 97; Montas, Oakland, 92; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 90; Gausman, Toronto, 87; Bieber, Cleveland, 84; Skubal, Detroit, 84; Gilbert, Seattle, 82; Pivetta, Boston, 82.