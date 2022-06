Biologists Tatiana Fernandez, right, and Gabriela Santos collect seahorses from the water off Urca beach as part of the Rio de Janeiro seahorse projec... Biologists Tatiana Fernandez, right, and Gabriela Santos collect seahorses from the water off Urca beach as part of the Rio de Janeiro seahorse project run by the Santa Ursula University, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Monday, June 20, 2022. According to project leaders, there has been an increase in the seahorse population in recent years in Guanabara Bay since the 2014 nation-wide ban of their capture and sale to aquarium hobbyists, despite them being sensitive to polluted water. The seahorses are returned to sea after a few weeks. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)