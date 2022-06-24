Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Ogunbowale hits 6 3-pointers, Dallas beats Indiana 94-68

By Associated Press
2022/06/24 10:38
Indiana Fever guard Lexie Hull (10) defends as Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale (24) shoots a 3-pointer during the first half of a WNBA basketball ...
Dallas Wings forward Isabelle Harrison (20) shoots over Indiana Fever forward NaLyssa Smith during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Thursday, ...
Dallas Wings forward Isabelle Harrison shoots as Indiana Fever center Queen Egbo defends during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Thursday, Jun...
Dallas Wings guard Marina Mabrey (3) shoots next to Indiana Fever center Queen Egbo (4) and forward Emily Engstler (21) during the first half of a WNB...
Indiana Fever center Queen Egbo, left, defends against Dallas Wings forward Isabelle Harrison during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Thursday...
Indiana Fever forward NaLyssa Smith (1) defends as Dallas Wings center Teaira McCowan shoots during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Thursday,...
Dallas Wings center Teaira McCowan goes up for a shot as Indiana Fever's Lexie Hull (10), Queen Egbo (4) and Destanni Henderson, right, defend during ...
Dallas Wings guard Allisha Gray (15) is assisted off the court by staff and greeted by coach Vickie Johnson, right, after suffering a lower leg injury...
Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale (24) shoots as Indiana Fever center Queen Egbo (4) defends during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Thursda...
Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale celebrates a basket during the second half of the team's WNBA basketball game against the Indiana Fever, Thursday,...

Indiana Fever guard Lexie Hull (10) defends as Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale (24) shoots a 3-pointer during the first half of a WNBA basketball ...

Dallas Wings forward Isabelle Harrison (20) shoots over Indiana Fever forward NaLyssa Smith during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Thursday, ...

Dallas Wings forward Isabelle Harrison shoots as Indiana Fever center Queen Egbo defends during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Thursday, Jun...

Dallas Wings guard Marina Mabrey (3) shoots next to Indiana Fever center Queen Egbo (4) and forward Emily Engstler (21) during the first half of a WNB...

Indiana Fever center Queen Egbo, left, defends against Dallas Wings forward Isabelle Harrison during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Thursday...

Indiana Fever forward NaLyssa Smith (1) defends as Dallas Wings center Teaira McCowan shoots during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Thursday,...

Dallas Wings center Teaira McCowan goes up for a shot as Indiana Fever's Lexie Hull (10), Queen Egbo (4) and Destanni Henderson, right, defend during ...

Dallas Wings guard Allisha Gray (15) is assisted off the court by staff and greeted by coach Vickie Johnson, right, after suffering a lower leg injury...

Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale (24) shoots as Indiana Fever center Queen Egbo (4) defends during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Thursda...

Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale celebrates a basket during the second half of the team's WNBA basketball game against the Indiana Fever, Thursday,...

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Arike Ogunbowale hit six 3-pointers and scored 24 points, Isabelle Harrison added 16 points and the Dallas Wings beat the Indiana Fever 94-68 on Thursday night.

Ogunbowale shot 6 of 9 from 3-point range added six assists and five steals. She scored 16 points in the first half, including 13 in the first quarter. Dallas led 55-38 at the break after shooting 50% from the field, including 8 of 14 from 3-point range.

Teaira McCowan had 12 points and 10 rebounds for Dallas (9-9). Marina Mabrey added three 3-pointers and shot 3 of 13 from the field.

Kelsey Mitchell led Indiana (5-14) with 22 points and rookie Queen Egbo had her first career double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds. Victoria Vivians added 10 points for the Fever, who had 18 turnovers and shot 39.7%.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports