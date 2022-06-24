Alexa
Canadian Football League

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/06/24 10:50
All times EDT
East Division
W L T Pct PF PA
Toronto 1 0 0 1.000 20 19
Montreal 1 2 0 .333 83 63
Ottawa 0 2 0 .000 29 38
Hamilton 0 2 0 .000 43 63
West Division
W L T Pct PF PA
Winnipeg 2 0 0 1.000 38 29
Calgary 2 0 0 1.000 63 57
Saskatchewan 2 1 0 0.666 69 66
BC 1 0 0 1.000 59 15
Edmonton 0 2 0 .000 31 85

___

WEEK TWO
Thursday's Game

Toronto 20, Montreal 19

Friday's Game

Winnipeg 19, Ottawa 12

Saturday's Games

Calgary 33, Hamilton 30, OT

Saskatchewan 26, Edmonton 16

WEEK THREE
Thursday's Game

Montreal 37, Saskatchewan 13

Friday's Game

Hamilton at Winnipeg, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Edmonton at Calgary, 7 p.m.

Toronto at British Columbia, 10 p.m.

