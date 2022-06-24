Zscaler Advances Cybersecurity and User Experience with New AI/ML Capabilities for the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange

AI-Powered Innovations Supercharge Zscaler’s Security Service Edge (SSE) Cloud Security Platform to Block the Most Sophisticated Cyberattacks

AI-powered phishing prevention: Detect and stop credential theft and browser exploitation from phishing pages with real-time analytics on threat intelligence from 300 trillion daily signals, expert ThreatLabz research, and dynamic browser isolation.

AI-powered segmentation: Simplify user-to-app segmentation to minimize the attack surface and stop lateral movement with AI-based policy recommendations trained by millions of cross-customer signals across private app telemetry, user context, behavior, and location.

Autonomous risk-based policy engine: Dynamically adapt security and access policies in real-time across the Zscaler™ Zero Trust Exchange to maintain network integrity against rapidly-evolving cyber threats. The new capabilities also allow security teams to customize policies based on risk scoring for users, devices, apps, and content.

AI-powered root cause analysis: Accelerate mean time to resolution putting impacted end users back to work in a matter of seconds by identifying root causes of poor user experiences 180 times faster, freeing IT from time-consuming troubleshooting and analysis.

SINGAPORE / NEW DELHI, INDIA - Media OutReach - 24 June 2022 - Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS), the leader in cloud security, today announced newly advanced AI/ML innovations powered by the largest security cloud in the world for unparalleled user protection and digital experience monitoring. The new capabilities further enhance Zscaler's Zero Trust Exchange™ security platform to enable organizations to implement a Security Service Edge (SSE) that protects against the most advanced cyberattacks, while delivering an exceptional digital experience to users, and simplifying adoption of a zero trust architecture.Organizations are facing a 314 percent increase in cyberattacks on encrypted internet traffic and an 80 percent increase in ransomware with nearly a 120 percent increase in double extortion attacks . Phishing is also on the rise with industries like financial services, government and retail seeing annual increases in attacks of over 100 percent in 2021. To combat advancing threats, organizations need to adapt their defenses to real-time changes in risk. However, lean-running IT and security teams are experiencing security alert fatigue with increasing exposure to real-time threats and often don't have the resources or skills to effectively investigate and respond to the mounting volume of threats. Zscaler is addressing these challenges by providing one-click root cause analysis to instantly identify the issues behind poor digital experience, freeing up IT and security teams from troubleshooting to focus on preventing attacks. AI-powered security helps IT professionals by automating threat detection to deliver better and faster protection.Zscaler operates the largest in-line security cloud, which inspects over 240 billion data transactions daily and blocks 150 million daily attacks across the globe to dramatically expedite investigation, response and resolution times, and pinpoint potential malware to stop breaches and data loss. Zscaler is uniquely equipped to train its AI/ML models for superior accuracy in automating threat responses and making policy recommendations to security teams. From faster threat detection to freeing up resources, Zscaler's Zero Trust platform enables IT and security teams to reduce the constant fire drill of manually chasing alerts and trying to identify new threats."Cybercriminals are using AI, automation, and advanced techniques to train machines to hack or socially engineer victims faster than ever before," said Amit Sinha, President, Zscaler. "To help our customers combat these escalating techniques, we've dramatically advanced AI and machine learning in our cloud to take advantage of our massive data pool, giving our customers granular real-time risk visibility and a solution to combat attackers that no other security vendor can provide."Utilizing Zscaler's AI-powered Zero Trust platform, organizations can now strengthen their network defense with the following intelligent security innovations:"Delivering seamless digital experiences, from employee devices to the applications they need, goes hand in hand with securing our sensitive business applications and data, no matter where it resides," said Darren Beattie, Modern Workplace and Security Operations Manager at Auckland New Zealand-headquartered Tower Limited. "Zscaler's integrated cloud platform helped us effortlessly adopt a zero trust architecture, reduce risk, accelerate our digital transformation, and achieve business goals.""With Zscaler's AI-powered Zero Trust platform based on a SSE framework, we are able to augment and expand the reach of our IT and security team to stop the growing frequency of advanced cyberattacks," said Stephen Bailey, Vice President of Information Technology at Cache Creek Casino Resort. "The threat landscape is constantly evolving, and these new AI capabilities will effectively enable us to see real-time changes in risk, automate our response process, and stay ahead of the attackers."For more details about Zscaler's AI-powered Security Service Edge (SSE) platform, please see here

About Zscaler

Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) accelerates digital transformation so customers can be more agile, efficient, resilient, and secure. The Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange protects thousands of customers from cyberattacks and data loss by securely connecting users, devices, and applications in any location. Distributed across more than 150 data centers globally, the SSE-based Zero Trust Exchange is the world's largest in-line cloud security platform.



