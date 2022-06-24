Shawinigan beat Hamilton to improve to 2-0 in Memorial Cup

SAINT JOHN, New Brunswick (AP) — Olivier Nadeau broke a third-period tie with Shawinigan's third power-play goal, Antoine Coulombe made 38 saves and the Cataractes beat the Hamilton Bulldogs 3-2 on Wednesday night in the Memorial Cup.

Xavier Bourgault and Mavrik Bourque also scored and assisted on Nadeau's winner to help Quebec Major Junior Hockey League champion Shawinigan improve to 2-0 with a game left in round-robin play.

Nadeau gave Shawinigan the lead at 7:06 of the third, tipping Bourque’s pass from left side past goalie Marco Costantini from the deep slot.

Mason McTavish and Avery Hayes scored for Ontario Hockey League champion Hamilton (0-2). Costantini stopped 31 shots.

McTavish, drafted third overall by the Anaheim Ducks last year, opened the scoring for Hamilton on a power play at 5:08 of the first.

Bourgault tied it at 6:47 and Bourque gave Shawinigan the lead with 8:18 left in the period. Hayes tied it with 2:32 left in the second.

Shawinigan opened Tuesday night with a 4-3 victory over Western Hockey League champion Edmonton. Hamilton lost to Saint John on Monday night.

Canceled the last two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the event features the winners of the three major junior leagues and the host team.

On Friday night, Hamilton will close round-robin play against Edmonton. Shawinigan will face Saint John on Saturday night in the round-robin finale.