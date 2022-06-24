Canada Day extravaganza happening in Taipei on Saturday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An event celebrating Canada Day will be held in Taipei on Saturday (June 25), after a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

The Canadian Chamber of Commerce in Taiwan (CCCT) will host the 15th annual Celebration Canada at Taipei's Yuanshan Park from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday. According to organizers, the event is "family-friendly," free, and open to the public.

The festival is held to celebrate Canada Day, which is officially on July 1 and commemorates Canadian Confederation. Organizers stated that it is the largest foreign-run event in Taiwan and the largest Canada Day celebration outside of the nation.



Announcing the grand prize for the raffle. (CCCT photo)

In 2019, the last year the event was held, 9,000 people attended. Throughout the day, there will be musical acts from a number of bands representing different genres, such as: Jim Hauer (folk rock), Pangolin (rock), Infrasounds (funk/soul), The Rockits (blues), Balkazar (Balkan funk) and headliners the Canada Day All Star Band who will play famous hit songs from Canadian-born artists.

The celebration will see a return of the poutine eating contest, which is sponsored by Poutinerie. The dish consists of french fries and cheese curds topped with brown gravy.

A Canadian-themed fashion show will be presented for the first time. Meanwhile, a Family Zone will include an inflatable slide, hockey, fun games and activities, face painting, and stick-on tattoos.



Performance by the Canada Day All Star Band. (CCCT photo)

Food vendors will be providing both Taiwanese and Canadian dishes as well as other international cuisine. There will also be raffle prizes available with the grand prize being a round-trip ticket to Canada provided by Air Canada.

For more information about the event, please visit the official Celebration Canada 2022 website or the festival's Facebook page.