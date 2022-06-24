NYRA suspends Baffert 1 year; eligible to return in January

The New York Racing Association suspended trainer Bob Baffert for one year Thursday for repeated medication violations.

A panel credited Baffert for time served from an initial suspension that makes the two-time Triple Crown-winning trainer eligible to saddle horses in New York again on Jan. 26.

The ban is shorter than the two-year suspension Churchill Downs handed Baffert after Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit tested positive for a substance that is not allowed on race day. Baffert’s camp asked for a stay of the NYRA suspension that was immediately denied.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports