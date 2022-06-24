Chavis stars with bat, defense, Pirates edge Cubs in 10

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Michael Chavis hit a tying home run in the eighth before pulling off a defensive gem and delivering a game-ending single in the 10th, sending the Pittsburgh Pirates over the Chicago Cubs 8-7 Thursday.

Chavis' solo homer made it 7-all after the Cubs scored five times in the top of the eighth.

In the 10th, Chavis charged a slow grounder by Jason Heyward toward first base and threw out Patrick Wisdom at the plate. The call stood after a Chicago challenge.

In the bottom half, Chavis blooped a single to right off Scott Effross (1-3) and automatic runner Ke'Bryan Hayes scored in a collision with catcher Wilson Contreras. Hayes remained down for a few moments before walking off under his own power.

Hayes homered earlier in the game.

Chris Stratton (4-3) pitched the 10th.

Alfonso Rivas capped Chicago's big eighth with a pinch-hit, two-run single up the middle that put the Cubs ahead 7-6. Wisdom had an RBI single and Nico Hoerner hit a grounder that deflected off shortstop Oneil Cruz for a two-run single.

Cruz, on the verge of a third straight strikeout with an 0-2 count, hit an RBI double in the sixth and later scored for a 6-2 lead.

Pirates starter José Quintana allowed two runs on six hits with six strikeouts in six innings.

Justin Steele gave up six runs and seven hits with eight strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings for the Cubs.

Bryan Reynolds put the Pirates ahead 1-0 in the first with his team-leading 12th home run.

Earlier in the inning, there was a six-minute delay after Cubs manager David Ross went from the dugout to speak with plate umpire Cory Blaser, halting play as trainers ran out to the Chicago bullpen. No update was provided.

Hayes hit his third homer of the season, a two-run shot that put gave Pittsburgh a 3-2 lead in the bottom half.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cubs: RHP Ethan Roberts, who had been on a rehab assignment for right shoulder inflammation, will require Tommy John surgery. A date for the procedure has not been determined. … LHP Daniel Norris was placed on the 15-day injured list with left index finger strain. RHP Adrian Sampson was recalled from Triple-A Iowa in a corresponding move.

UP NEXT

Cubs: RHP Kyle Hendricks (2-6, 5.43) will start as Chicago heads to St. Louis on Friday for the first of a three-game series against the Cardinals. He gave up six runs in 4 1/3 innings his last outing, a 6-0 loss to the Atlanta Braves on Sunday.

Pirates: RHP Mitch Keller (2-5, 4.72) will take the mound for the start of a three-game set on the road against the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday. Keller has allowed seven runs (six earned) in 22 1/3 innings his past four starts.

