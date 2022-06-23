Asia-Pacific Self-driving Car Market 2022 Study Scope, Key Segments, Industry Trends, Size and Forecast to 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Asia-Pacific Self-driving Car Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Key Companies Covered in the Asia-Pacific Self-driving Car Market Research are Apple, Microsoft, Toyota, Volvo, General Motors and other key market players.

A self-driving car also known as the driverless car or an autonomous car or robotic car uses a combination of, cameras, radars sensor, GPS system and artificial intelligence (AI) to travel between destinations without the need of any human drivers. To quantify self-driving cars must be able to drive to a predetermined destination without human conduction.

It is expected that the self-driving car would reduce car crash by 90%. The Asia-Pacific self-driving car market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 58.7%, leading to global revenue of USD 44.69 Bn by 2024.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The pandemic of COVID-19 has also reduced the availability of and demand for non-COVID-19-related medical treatment. A wide range of treatments, including emergency care for acute diseases, routine check-ups, and recommended cancer screenings, are being postponed or avoided by patients. Undiagnosed illnesses and a failure to intervene early will have serious long-term health consequences. COVID-19 has accelerated a variety of existing and emerging healthcare trends, including changing consumer attitudes and habits, the convergence of life science and health care, rapid advances in digital health technologies, and new talent and care delivery models, to name a few.

Asia-Pacific self-driving market is further segmented based on applications, automation, and technological components. The segment applications are also categorized into personal use and commercial use. Initially, self-driving cars will be owned personally. However, over-ime many auto-manufacturers, automotive technology providers and ride sharing providers are working to offer self-driving taxi. For example, Yandex Taxi has introduced two self-driving cabs in the Russian city of Innopolis which has a population of 300.

Based on automation, the self-driving automation levels are categorized into semi-autonomous, and fully autonomous. Semi-autonomous cars are dominating the automation segment. However, car-manufacturers targets to introduce full autonomous cars by 2020. By 2017, 29 Mn new cars were sold in China and it is expected to reach 37 Mn by 2025. It is forecasted that approximately 25% of new cars manufactured would be level 2 and level 3 by 2025.

The self-driving car Market segment based on various technological components that are used in autonomous cars like radar, lidar, automotive vehicle camera, ultrasonic sensor and GPS navigation system. Since the region is highly prone to traffic crash, radar-based driver assistance system is already deployed in the car for safety purpose. Singapore is the first country in APAC (Asia-Pacific) to adopt 79 GHz band for the short-range radar (2007).

Based on the countries, the self-driving cars market is segmented into China, Japan, India, South Korea and the rest of the APAC (Asia-Pacific) market. Japan and China will lead the deployment of self-driving cars. China is forecasted to be the biggest market of self-market because most of the vehicles owners are very enthusiastic to drive a self-driving car.

Key growth factors

The region has safety concerns. Approximately, an average of 645,000 road accidents takes place every year. 90% of road accidents are because of human error. Self-driving or autonomous car will act as a driving factor to minimize accidents and improve vehicle safety.

Autonomous cars have gained enough hype in Asia-Pacific. Large tech companies like Alibaba, Baidu, Didi Chuxing and Softbank are investing on the self-driving cars in the hope to capitalize shortly.

Threats and key players

Factor that may restrain the adoption of self-driving cars are regulation and lack of safety standard on autonomous cars.

Whats covered in the report?

1. Overview of the Asia-Pacific self-driving car market

2. Market drivers and challenges in the Asia-Pacific self-driving car market

3. Market trends in the Asia-Pacific self-driving car market

4. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the Asia-Pacific self-driving car market

5. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the applications of cars in Asia-Pacific self-driving car market (personal use and commercial use)

6. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the automation level in the Asia-Pacific self-driving car market (semi-automation and fully-automation)

7. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the technological components in the Asia-Pacific self-driving car market (radar sensors, video cameras, lidar sensors, ultrasound sensors and GPS navigation systems)

8. Historical, current and the forecasted countries (China, Japan, India, South Korea and the rest of APAC) market size data for the Asia-Pacific self-driving car market

9. Analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of major companies operating in the market

The report further discusses the market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, future forecasts etc. in the following regions and/or countries:

