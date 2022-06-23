North America Payment Security Market 2022 Industry Outlook, Classification, Demand, Regional Analysis and Forecast to 2030

Key Companies Covered in the North America Payment Security Market Research are Bluefin, SISA, Cybersource, Ingenico, E-payments and other key market players.

The market is expected to grow at CAGR of 13.45% from 2018 to 2023 leading to a global revenue generation of USD 13.19 billion in 2023.

There is a daily increase of card payment frauds in the US. Approximately, 42% of U.S cardholders have experienced fraud compared to 27% of global cardholders. This calls for an immediate action and development of solutions to fight the situation.

Moneris Solutions Corporation of Canada has recognized the importance of fraud protection and has incorporated some changes to minimize the risk for merchants. Visa Canada has mandated changes like introducing Stored Credential Transaction Framework, Magnetic-Stripe Fallback etc.

By solution, the market is segmented into encryption, tokenization, fraud detection and prevention.

By service, the market is segmented into integration services, support services, and consulting services.

By end-user, the market is segmented into retail, travel and hospitality, healthcare, IT and telecom, education, media and entertainment, and others.

By regions, the market is divided into USA, Canada, and other countries.

Key growth factors

People in the US and Canada are showing optimism in the adoption of mobile wallets and other digital payment options. With increasing digital payment platforms, the risk of data security getting threatened increases. To make the users more comfortable with mobile payments, enhanced payment security management is necessary.

Threats and key players

Due to the increasing number of regulations focusing on reducing risk along with increasing competition due to opportunity in open banking regulations, payment networks and intermediaries are acting as a challenge to the market

The payment security technology providers in North America are Bluefin, SISA, Cybersource, Ingenico, E-payments, etc.

Whats covered in the report?

1. Overview of the North America payment security market

2. Market drivers, and challenges in the North American payment security market

3. Market trends in North America payment security market

4. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for North America market segmentation based on type of solution (encryption, tokenization, fraud detection and prevention) – revenue

5. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for North America market segmentation based on end-user (retail, travel and hospitality, healthcare, IT and telecom, education, media and entertainment and others) by revenue

6. Historical, current and forecasted market size data of North America payment security market by country (USA, Canada, and other countries) by revenue

7. Analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of major competitors operating in the North America market

The report further discusses the market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, future forecasts etc. in the following regions and/or countries:

North America (U.S. & Canada) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth, Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC(Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analys & Opportunity Outlook

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

