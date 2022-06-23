Payment Security Market 2022 Segmented by Product, Application, Key Players and Regional Analysis to 2030

Key Companies Covered in the Payment Security Market Research are Bluefin, SISA, Braintree, Paygilant, Ingenico E-payments and other key market players.

Global payment security market would grow to 27.01 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 15.24%.

The growing propagation of smartphones, acceptance of wearable technology, cumulative adoption of m-commerce and e-commerce, by banking and financial services, the entrance of the technology companies and accessibility of a diverse payment technology solutions are predicted to drive the industry in spite of technological, financial and security challenges restraining the ecosystem in several key market regions.

Asia continues to lead in mobile payments, with consumers embracing digital wallets on a huge scale, banks and businesses have transformed their payment infrastructures to support this surge.

Governments are endorsing growths in card acceptance infrastructure and in turn growing debit and credit card usage in evolving markets. ATM and bank branches in countries including Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and other countries are expected to reduce in the forecasted years. By application, the market is segmented into industrial automation, smart factories and industrial IoT. Industrial automation has the highest share in the Global market in 2018.

By solution, the market is segmented into encryption, tokenization, fraud detection and prevention.

By service, the market is segmented into integration services, support services, consulting services.

By end-user, the market is segmented into retail, travel and hospitality, healthcare, IT and telecom, education, media and entertainment, and others.

By regions, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa

Key growth factors

Banks are using technologies and modernization initiatives such as open Application Program Interfaces (API), blockchain, instant payments and mobile wallets to enhance the customer experience, in turn leading to the increase in the demand for the payment security market.

Due to the widespread use of smartphones, mobile banking and payments applications have gone mainstream, and wearables provide convenient access to such applications.

Threats and key players

Payments business has become increasingly competitive. Growth in trade and investment flows between Asia and other parts of the world are a driving demand for cross-border payments. However, new regulations and compliance requirements along with the current payment infrastructure do not support the more complex and holistic requirements of new regulations.

Whats covered in the report?

1. Overview of the Global payment security market

2Market drivers and challenges in the Global payment security market, in Global payment security market

3. Market trends in the Global payment security market payment security market

4. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for Global market segmentation based on type of solution (encryption, tokenization, fraud detection and prevention) – revenue

5. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for Global market segmentation based on End-user (retail, travel and hospitality, healthcare, IT and telecom, education, media and entertainment, and others) by revenue

6. Historical, current and forecasted market size data of Global payment security market by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa) by revenue

7. Analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of major competitors operating in the Global market

The report further discusses the market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, future forecasts etc. in the following regions and/or countries:

North America (U.S. & Canada) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth, Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC(Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analys & Opportunity Outlook

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

