|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Leeds
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Man City
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Man United
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|West Ham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Everton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Southampton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chelsea
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Arsenal
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Newcastle
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Leicester
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Liverpool
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Aston Villa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tottenham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fulham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wolverhampton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Crystal Palace
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nottingham Forest
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brighton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bournemouth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brentford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal, 3 p.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Sheffield United
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Blackburn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Norwich
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Burnley
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Huddersfield
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Preston
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|West Brom
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Birmingham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|QPR
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stoke
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rotherham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Coventry
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Millwall
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Watford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Reading
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sunderland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cardiff
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hull
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Luton Town
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Swansea
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bristol City
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Middlesbrough
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Blackpool
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Huddersfield vs. Burnley, 3 p.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Accrington Stanley
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Barnsley
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bolton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bristol Rovers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Burton Albion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cambridge United
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Charlton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cheltenham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Derby
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Exeter
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fleetwood Town
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Forest Green
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ipswich
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lincoln
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Milton Keynes Dons
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Morecambe
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Oxford United
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Peterborough
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Plymouth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Port Vale
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Portsmouth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sheffield Wednesday
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Shrewsbury
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wycombe
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Accrington Stanley vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.
Bristol Rovers vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.
Cambridge United vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.
Cheltenham vs. Peterborough, 10 a.m.
Derby vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.
Ipswich vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.
Lincoln vs. Exeter, 10 a.m.
Morecambe vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.
Plymouth vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.
Port Vale vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.
Wycombe vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|AFC Wimbledon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Barrow
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bradford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Carlisle
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Colchester
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Crawley Town
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Crewe
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Doncaster
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gillingham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grimsby Town
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Harrogate Town
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hartlepool
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Leyton Orient
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mansfield Town
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Newport County
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Northampton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rochdale
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Salford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stevenage
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stockport County
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sutton United
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Swindon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tranmere
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Walsall
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
AFC Wimbledon vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.
Bradford vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.
Carlisle vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.
Harrogate Town vs. Swindon, 10 a.m.
Leyton Orient vs. Grimsby Town, 10 a.m.
Northampton vs. Colchester, 10 a.m.
Rochdale vs. Crewe, 10 a.m.
Salford vs. Mansfield Town, 10 a.m.
Stockport County vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.
Sutton United vs. Newport County, 10 a.m.
Tranmere vs. Stevenage, 10 a.m.
Walsall vs. Hartlepool, 10 a.m.