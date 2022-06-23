Slovakia midfielder Kucka returns home from Italy's Parma

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Slovakia midfielder Juraj Kucka has returned home after more than 13 years to join Slovak champion Slovan Bratislava after playing for Watford in the English Premier League last season.

Slovan said on Thursday the 35-year-old Kucka signed a two-year contract.

Kucka’s move to Slovan came after his contract with Parma in Italy’s Serie A expired. Watford, where he was on loan, finished 19th in the English top-flight and was relegated.

“It’s a very nice feeling and moment to come back after such a long time to where it all started, that is Slovakia,” Kucka said.

Kucka left Slovak club Ruzomberok in early 2009 to play for Sparta Prague in the Czech Republic. He went on to Genoa, AC Milan, and Parma in Italy, and Trabzonspor in Turkey.

Kucka has 93 international appearances, and 10 goals.

