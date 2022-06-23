All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA New York City FC 8 3 3 27 26 11 New York 7 4 5 26 26 17 Philadelphia 6 1 8 26 20 11 Orlando City 7 5 4 25 20 22 CF Montréal 7 6 2 23 28 27 New England 6 5 5 23 27 26 Charlotte FC 6 8 2 20 16 19 Cincinnati 6 7 2 20 22 26 Atlanta 5 5 4 19 22 20 Inter Miami CF 5 7 3 18 15 24 Columbus 4 5 5 17 18 17 Toronto FC 4 8 3 15 21 29 D.C. United 4 8 2 14 17 24 Chicago 3 7 5 14 14 20

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Los Angeles FC 9 3 3 30 30 17 Real Salt Lake 8 4 4 28 20 19 Austin FC 8 4 3 27 29 18 FC Dallas 7 4 4 25 24 15 LA Galaxy 7 5 3 24 18 16 Nashville 6 5 5 23 19 18 Seattle 6 6 2 20 20 17 Vancouver 6 8 2 20 18 28 Colorado 5 6 4 19 17 18 Houston 5 7 3 18 18 19 Minnesota United 5 7 3 18 16 17 Sporting Kansas City 4 9 4 16 16 29 Portland 3 6 7 16 22 26 San Jose 3 7 6 15 25 34

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Wednesday, June 15

Orlando City 1, New England 1, tie

Saturday, June 18

Los Angeles FC 1, Seattle 1, tie

Portland 1, LA Galaxy 1, tie

New York 2, Toronto FC 0

Charlotte FC 1, Columbus 1, tie

Austin FC 1, CF Montréal 0

Orlando City 2, Houston 1

Cincinnati 1, Philadelphia 1, tie

Chicago 1, D.C. United 0

Vancouver 2, FC Dallas 0

Real Salt Lake 2, San Jose 0

Sunday, June 19

Atlanta 2, Miami 0

New England 2, Minnesota 1

Colorado 1, New York City FC 1, tie

Sporting Kansas City 2, Nashville 1

Friday, June 24

Orlando City at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 25

Sporting Kansas City at Seattle, 3 p.m.

Nashville at D.C. United, 5 p.m.

Charlotte FC at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Houston, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Miami, 8 p.m.

FC Dallas at Austin FC, 9 p.m.

Columbus at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

LA Galaxy at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 26

New York at Los Angeles FC, 3 p.m.

New York City FC at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

New England at Vancouver, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, June 29

New York City FC at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago, 8 p.m.

CF Montréal at Seattle, 10 p.m.

FC Dallas at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Houston at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Minnesota at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 30

Austin FC at Charlotte FC, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at New York, 8 p.m.

Saturday, July 2

Seattle at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Sunday, July 3

Atlanta at New York City FC, 5 p.m.

Philadelphia at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

New York at Sporting Kansas City, 8 p.m.

Charlotte FC at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Portland at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Chicago at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Monday, July 4

D.C. United at Orlando City, 7 p.m.

Austin FC at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Miami at FC Dallas, 9 p.m.

CF Montréal at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.