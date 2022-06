Thursday At Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club Eastbourne, Great Britain Purse: $757,900 Surface: Grass EASTBOURNE, GREAT BRITAIN (AP) _ Results Thursday from Rothesay International Eastbourne at Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses): Women's Singles Quarterfinals

Camila Giorgi (12), Italy, def. Viktoriya Tomova, Bulgaria, 6-2, 6-1.

Women's Doubles

Quarterfinals

Xu Yifan and Zhaoxuan Yang, China, def. Barbora Krejcikova, Czech Republic, and Ena Shibahara (1), Japan, 7-5, 6-4.