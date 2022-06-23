Industry 4.0: Smart Manufacturing Market 2022 Key Players, Regions, Company Profile, Growth Opportunity and Challenges by 2030

Key Companies Covered in the Industry 4.0: Smart Manufacturing Market Research are KUKA, ABB Ltd, Cisco Systems, Inc., IBM Security, The Raytheon Company, Stratasys, Ltd., The Emerson Electric Co., Alpine Data Labs, SAP SE, Maersk and other key market players.

The smart manufacturing market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.75% during the 2018-2023 period.

Need for data-driven decision making, intense cost competition, and streamlining of manufacturing processes for higher productivity are the key driving forces of this market.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/industry-40-smart-manufacturing-market/QI042

Application segment insights:

Advancements in digital technologies such as machine learning, machine vision, and motion control, have led to the higher adoption of industrial automation in several sectors, with greater prominence in the automotive sector. The industrial automation segment occupied the largest market share (49%) globally, in 2017, followed by the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) (33%). A concerted effort by the industrial sectors and technology firms have resulted in innovative solutions to cater to IIoT. Smart factories have also shown steady growth, brought about by 3D printing and distributed manufacturing control systems.

End users segment insights:

The highest adoption of smart manufacturing is expected in the aerospace sector, which will expand at a CAGR of 25% during the forecasted period. This is fuelled by the increased production of advanced aircraft, such as the Boeing 787 and Airbus A350. Increased use of robots in industrial control mechanisms will drive the automotive and industrial equipment end users segment, at CAGRs of 15.6% and 11.2% respectively, during the 2018-2023 period. The chemicals and materials, food and agriculture, and healthcare sectors are also some of the promising areas for the implementation of smart manufacturing technologies.

Regional insights:

North America is leading the innovation in the smart manufacturing market, and occupied approximately 27% of the global market in 2017. Massive investments in smart manufacturing technologies, tax subsidies for manufacturers, and innovations in robotics have fuelled the growth of the smart manufacturing market in the region. Asia-Pacific, experiencing high industrialization, occupied a 25% share in 2017. The Latin America and the Middle East and Africa markets though, still at nascent stages, are experiencing decent growth.

DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/industry-40-smart-manufacturing-market/QI042

The report further discusses the market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, future forecasts etc. in the following regions and/or countries:

North America (U.S. & Canada) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth, Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC(Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analys & Opportunity Outlook

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

Request full Report @ – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/industry-40-smart-manufacturing-market/QI042

What is the aim of the report?

The market report presents the estimated market size of $$ Industry 4.0: Smart Manufacturing Market by the end of forecast period. Additionally, the historical and current market size is also examined in the report.

by the end of forecast period. Additionally, the historical and current market size is also examined in the report. Based on various indicators, the Year-on-Year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period is offered.

An overview of the Market based on geographical scope, market segmentation and financial performance of key players is presented in the report.

The report presents current trends in the industry and future scope of the Market in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

The various parameters accelerating the growth of Market are incorporated in the research report.

The report analyses growth rate, market size and valuation of the Market during the forecast period.

About Quadintel:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Quadintel believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Quadintel is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Quadintel:

Email: sales@quadintel.com

Address: Office – 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611, UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.quadintel.com/