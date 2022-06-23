Global Garments Market 2022 Industry Size, Share, Growth, Outlook, Segmentation, Comprehensive Analysis by 2030

Key Companies Covered in the Global Garments Market Research are Gap Inc., H&M, Inditex, Kering, L Brands, LVMH, Nike, Adidas, Calvin Klein, Burton and other key market players.

The global garments market is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4% during the 2018 2023 period, generating revenue worth USD 1910.7 Bn by 2023.

High-end and luxury brands are moving towards a see-now-buy-now model, in order to capitalize on consumers inclination for discretionary expenditure, thereby appealing to their desire for instant gratification.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/garments-market/QI042

Reshoring (in the United States and Europe) and sustainable production are key strategies of manufacturers who are making significant investments in order to gain higher social acceptance, and to ensure faster deliveries with provisions for customizations.

The global garments market can be segmented based on gender and type of product (womens and girls apparel, mens and boys apparel, intimates, hosiery, sports and swimwear, clothing accessories, and others), and based on distribution channel (online and offline).

Gender and type of product segment insights:

Womens and mens apparel section generates 63.8% of the revenue, and the rest is accounted for by hosiery, sports and swimwear, intimate apparel, and clothing accessories. Garments marketed as fast-fashion designs have a high number of takers, especially in the emerging markets. A rising middle class in emerging markets, along with their improved fashion-consciousness, is driving increased per capita expenditure. Market players are focusing on ensuring that the latest fashion trends can be incorporated into their offerings and they hit stores in a matter of weeks, resulting in the undercutting of specialist players who once led the industry.

Distribution channel segment insights:

Most of the market is still controlled by brick and mortar stores, though the growth rate of offline distribution is meagre. However, sale of garments online is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. In North America, 81% of sales in 2018 is expected to be through offline stores.

DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/garments-market/QI042

Regional insights:

In 2017, Asia-Pacific was the dominant garments market. During the 2018-2023 period, among all the regions across the globe, Latin America is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 6.8%. However, in 2017, in the U.K., revenue contribution from the mens and boys apparel section stood at 24.5%.

The report further discusses the market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, future forecasts etc. in the following regions and/or countries:

North America (U.S. & Canada) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth, Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC(Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analys & Opportunity Outlook

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Request full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @ – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/garments-market/QI042

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

What is the aim of the report?

The market report presents the estimated market size of $$ Global Garments Market by the end of forecast period. Additionally, the historical and current market size is also examined in the report.

by the end of forecast period. Additionally, the historical and current market size is also examined in the report. Based on various indicators, the Year-on-Year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period is offered.

An overview of the Market based on geographical scope, market segmentation and financial performance of key players is presented in the report.

The report presents current trends in the industry and future scope of the Market in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

The various parameters accelerating the growth of Market are incorporated in the research report.

About Quadintel:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Quadintel believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Quadintel is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Quadintel:

Email: sales@quadintel.com

Address: Office – 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611, UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.quadintel.com/