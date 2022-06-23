NZ wins toss, bats first in 3rd test against England

LEEDS, England (AP) — New Zealand won the toss and opted to bat first against England under a blue sky as the tourists sought a consolation victory in the third and final test at Headingley on Thursday.

The New Zealanders, who are 2-0 down in the series, welcomed back captain Kane Williamson after he missed the second test because he contracted the coronavirus.

Matt Henry, a fast bowler, dropped out to accommodate Williamson, while Neil Wagner replaced the injured Kyle Jamieson elsewhere in the bowling attack.

Williamson said the pitch was “challenging to read."

England captain Ben Stokes took a look and said he would have batted first, too.

England made one change, bringing in pacer Jamie Overton for his debut after Jimmy Anderson was ruled out with an ankle injury.

___

Lineups:

England: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (captain), Ben Foakes, Matthew Potts, Jamie Overton, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach.

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Will Young, Kane Williamson (captain), Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell, Michael Bracewell, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult.

___

