Organic Food Products Market Size 2022 Growth Statistics, Product Expansion, Revenue and Technological Advancements 2030

Key Companies Covered in the Organic Food Products Market Research are Hain Celestial Group, General Mills, Danone, Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, Nestle, Campbell Soup Company, Tyson Foods, Cargill and other key market players.

In recent years, organic food products have been contributing significantly to the global food industry. This is mainly due to improved awareness regarding the detrimental effects of consuming the chemicals that are used to produce and store food products. Consumers have also become more health-conscious and show interest in the nutrition contents of the food products they consume. Organic food products are fresh, free from chemicals, and have more nutritional benefits compared to conventional food.

The organic food products market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 15.4% during the forecast period (2019-2024) and will reach a value of USD 303 Bn by 2024.

Segmentation based on type:

The fruits, vegetables, and grains segment will hold the largest market share during the analysis period, and is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR of 17%. The products in this category form the basis for many secondary food items and are a major chunk of peoples staples. These factors enable this segment to hold pole position in terms of market share. The growth can be attributed to the rapid increase in agricultural land, globally. Livestock products like meat, eggs, and dairy are the second-largest source of pesticide intake. On the contrary, the organic versions of these products have various nutritional benefits, making them the preferred versions for people who can afford them.

Distribution channel segment insights:

Individual customers are the bulk of the customer base, with the rest accounted for by restaurants. Supermarkets are the most preferred distribution channel for organic food products, mainly due to their ability to allocate higher advertising budgets, extensive product stocks, and investments in advanced storage facilities.

Since it is a niche market, all-organic specialty stores play a vital role in the development of the market. Their focus on all-organic product lines, and the ability to give recommendations and enhanced insights are some of the qualities that customers appreciate. Also, they exclusively sell organic food products, which helps them attract new customers.

E-commerce has witnessed exponential growth in recent years since millennials find this channel to be the most convenient mode of purchase. This has led to the emergence of numerous grocery e-commerce websites and mobile applications. These players will help in the expansion of the organic food products market, since customers who live in remote areas and away from stores can access these products.

Regional insights:

North America and Europe are mature markets that dominated the global organic food products market sector with market shares of $$% and $$% respectively, in 2019. Moreover, most of the key players in the market are based in these regions. The organic food products market in the Latin America and Asia-Pacific region are expected to exhibit higher growth rates in comparison to the other regions, owing to the abundant availability of organic farmlands, and high production volumes. Moreover, customers changing tastes, primarily because of a higher number of millennials, is expected to influence purchase preferences in favor of organic food products.

The report further discusses the market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, future forecasts etc. in the following regions and/or countries:

North America (U.S. & Canada) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth, Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC(Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analys & Opportunity Outlook

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

