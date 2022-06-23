Asia-Pacific Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Devices Market 2022 Technological Advancement, Comprehensive Study With Top Companies and Forecast till 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Asia-Pacific Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Devices Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Key Companies Covered in the Asia-Pacific Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Devices Market Research are Wockhardt, Roche Holding, Abbott Laboratories, i-SENS, Terumo Medical and other key market players.

The Asia-Pacific self-monitoring blood glucose devices market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.34% during the 2019-2024 period, owing to technological breakthroughs, rising obesity, and the increasing prevalence of diabetes.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/asia-pacific-self-monitoring-blood-glucose-devices-market/QI042

Product Segment Insights:

The testing strips segment is expected to hold the highest market share (81.64%) in 2019. Owing to the development of innovative testing strips, and a massive increase in the incidence of diabetes, this segment is expected to witness a high CAGR of 6.94% during the forecast period. The glucometers segment is expected to remain steady while generating 12% of the revenue in the Asia-Pacific market in 2019. Factors like the advantages of glucometers over regular monitoring methodologies and the production of a wide range of devices will drive this segment. However, variations in results due to external and physiological factors will lead to a comparatively low CAGR (4.95%) during the 2019-2024 period.

End User Segment Insights:

The shift of medical services to decentralized surroundings like patients homes and the development of portable and user-friendly blood glucose monitoring devices will enable the home settings segment to expand at a CAGR of 6.82% during the 2019-2024 period. The hospitals sector will generate almost 7% of the total market revenue by 2019, and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.78% during the forecast period.

Country-wise Insights:

China and India account for half of the total diabetic population in the Asia-Pacific region. Advanced medical facilities, awareness programs, and cost-effective treatments to tackle diabetes will transform this region into the fastest-growing SMBG devices market in the world. China is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.62% during the forecast period, while healthcare initiatives and government programs in India will enable the market in the country to expand at a CAGR of 6.46%.

DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/asia-pacific-self-monitoring-blood-glucose-devices-market/QI042

The report further discusses the market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, future forecasts etc. in the following regions and/or countries:

North America (U.S. & Canada) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth, Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC(Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analys & Opportunity Outlook

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

Request full Report @ – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/asia-pacific-self-monitoring-blood-glucose-devices-market/QI042

About Quadintel:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Quadintel believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Quadintel is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Quadintel:

Email: sales@quadintel.com

Address: Office – 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611, UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.quadintel.com/