North America Connected Retail Solutions Market 2022 Growth Analysis, Size, Share, Outlook by – Trends, Opportunities and Forecast 2030

Key Companies Covered in the North America Connected Retail Solutions Market Research are Cisco Systems, Verizon Communications, IBM, Microsoft, Intel and other key market players.

North America connected retail solutions market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 17.84% during the 2018-2023 period, owing to the rapid adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT), and high penetration of smartphones.

Based on application segment insights:

Owing to high Internet penetration rates, adoption of IoT and use of omnichannel strategies to integrate both online and offline customer experience, as well as innovative technological innovations such as IoT, AI, and Big Data will drive the growing market. The Supply Chain Management (SCM) segment will have significantly high CAGR (34.20%) during the forecast period. Close on its heels will be the Customer Relationship Management (CRM) segment, anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 15.30%.

Based on country insights:

In 2018, the United States represented the largest market share, accounting for 95.35% of North Americas connected retail solutions market revenue. North Americas mega-corporations, Verizon Communications, and Microsoft have started the era of digital retail through partnerships and acquisitions and organic business creation strategies to introduce a shared retail ecosystem for customers as well as the retailers. However, Canada is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to its vast smartphone penetration and high disposable income.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The pandemic of COVID-19 has also reduced the availability of and demand for non-COVID-19-related medical treatment. A wide range of treatments, including emergency care for acute diseases, routine check-ups, and recommended cancer screenings, are being postponed or avoided by patients. Undiagnosed illnesses and a failure to intervene early will have serious long-term health consequences. COVID-19 has accelerated a variety of existing and emerging healthcare trends, including changing consumer attitudes and habits, the convergence of life science and health care, rapid advances in digital health technologies, and new talent and care delivery models, to name a few.

