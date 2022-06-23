Alexa
High temperature of 38.5C recorded in Taiwan's Kaohsiung

Taiwan Central Weather Bureau warns of extreme heat

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/06/23 17:18
A Central Weather Bureau image shows heat distribution in Taiwan at 1 p.m. on Thursday. (Central Weather Bureau image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After issuing a series of high temperature alerts, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) recorded a record high temperature of 38.5 degrees Celsius in Kaohsiung City on Thursday afternoon (June 23).

According to CWB data, the temperature was recorded in Yuemei, Kaohsiung at 1:40 p.m. Among other record highs recorded on Thursday were 37.3 degrees in Nantou County (1:10 p.m.) and 37.1 degrees in Changhua County (11:40 a.m.) and Chiayi City (1:08 p.m.).

At the time of publishing, a high-temperature alert is still in effect. The CWB issued an Orange Signal for Kaohsiung for a daily maximum temperature above 38 degrees; an Orange Signal for Changhua County, Yunlin County, Chiayi City, Tainan City, Pingtung County, Hualien County, and Taitung County for daily maximum temperatures above 36 degrees for three consecutive days; and Yellow Signal for Taipei City, New Taipei City, Taichung City, Nantou County, and Chiayi County for daily maximum temperatures above 36 degrees.

CWB Director-General Cheng Ming-dean (鄭明典) also took to Facebook to share about the heat, highlighting areas of concern “south of Taichung.” He urged readers to set the temperatures on their air conditioners a little higher to help ease the stress on the power supply, as there has been a record high demand for power during peak hours.
