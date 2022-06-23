Medical Pendant Market 2022 Demand by Regions, Revenue, Top Key Players Strategies, Technological Advancements and Forecast 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Medical Pendant Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global Medical Pendant Market is valued at approximately USD 398.56 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.1 % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Medical pendant systems are supportive equipment that are commonly utilised in operating rooms. While performing surgeries or procedures, healthcare personnel use a medical pendant to maintain an efficient workflow by situating numerous relevant objects and medical devices.

They are critical because they ensure a secure connection to data and power networks, which aids in infection prevention and safety in the hospital. The growing healthcare infrastructure and affordable, lightweight, and simple to install features have led to the adoption of Medical Pendant across the forecast period. For Instance: as per Statista in 2019, in the year 2022, overall worldwide medical technology growth is predicted to reach 5% per year. Since 2010, the growth rate of Global medical technology has been fluctuating, ranging from 8% to -2 percent. In 2019, the medical technology industry spent over 31 billion dollars on research and development. In 2019, the United States spent the highest proportion of its GDP on healthcare among OECD member nations. The United States spent about 17% of its GDP on healthcare. Germany, Switzerland, and France trailed the United States with significantly lower percentages. In comparison to other industrialised countries, the United States spent much more on health, both privately and publicly. Also, the growing number of hospitals implementing fixed pendant systems is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, high manufacturing costs impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the Global Medical Pendant market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increase in chronic diseases coupled with the well-established healthcare infrastructure. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as rising incidences of surgeries and improving healthcare infrastructure would create lucrative growth prospects for the Medical Pendant market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

BeaconMedaes

Brandon Medical Co. Ltd

Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Novair Medical

Ondal Medical Systems GmbH

Skytron LLC

Starkstrom

Steris PLC

Tedisel Medical

Medimaxkorea Co. Ltd

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Fixed Pendant

Single-arm Pendant

Dual/Multi-arm Pendant

Accessories

By Application:

Surgery

Endoscopy

Anesthesia

Intensive Care Unit

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Medical Pendant Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

