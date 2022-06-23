GMP Testing Service Market 2022 Growth Statistics, Demand by Regions, Top Key Players Strategies and Forecast till 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the GMP Testing Service Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global GMP Testing Service Market is valued at approximately USD 1,161.23 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.97 % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

GMPs (good manufacturing practises) are methods that ensure a product meets quality criteria. GMP testing services include an assessment of the product from its inception to its completion. Food and beverage industries, cosmetics manufacturers, pharmaceutical medication makers, and medical device manufacturers all benefit from GMP testing services.

The pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies are developing new drugs and innovation of drugs and devices has led to the adoption of GMP Testing Service across the forecast period. For Instance: as per the Congressional Budget Office 2021, in 2019, the pharmaceutical business invested $83 billion in research and development. That amount, when adjusted for inflation, is roughly ten times what the sector spent every year in the 1980s. In comparison to the preceding decade, the number of new pharmaceuticals licenced for sale increased by 60% between 2010 and 2019, reaching a high of 59 new drugs approved in 2018. Also, the rising investment in healthcare industry & favourable initiatives by market players regarding development of GMP testing service are likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, strict regulatory environment impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the Global GMP Testing Service Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share and is likely to observe momentous growth owing to the growing pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies coupled with innovation of drugs and devices is expected to drive the GMP Testing Service Market in the forecast period. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as rising investment in healthcare industry and favourable initiatives by market players regarding development of GMP testing service would create lucrative growth prospects for the GMP Testing Service Market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major Market players included in this report are:

Eurofins Scientific

PPD Inc.

Microchem Laboratory

Sartorius AG

North American Science Associates Inc.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (Covance Inc.)

Sotera Health (Nelson Laboratories LLC)

Almac Group

Pace Analytical

Wuxi AppTec

The objective of the study is to define Market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the Market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro Markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the Market are explained below:

By Service:

Product Validation Testing

Bioanalytical Services

Packaging and Shelf-Life Testing

Other Service Types

By End-User:

Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies

Medical Devices Company

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global GMP Testing Service Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

Factors Influencing

