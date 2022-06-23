Wound Care Market 2022 In-Depth Analysis, Top Key Players Strategies and Technological Advancements 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Wound Care Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global Wound care Market is valued approximately USD 19.78 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.12 % over the forecast period 2022-2028

Wound infection is a major safety problem for both patients and healthcare providers around the world, so wound care is critical to reduce infections and promoting patient well-being. With the constant advent of new and enhanced products, wound care product categories have continued to expand throughout time.

The rising number of surgical cases and the rising frequency of chronic diseases around the world are driving up demand for wound care solutions. Furthermore, the rising prevalence of diabetes as a result of a sedentary lifestyle is a major driver driving market expansion. According to the American Diabetes Association, diabetes affected 34.2 million people in the United States in 2018, accounting for 10.5 percent of the total population. Furthermore, nearly 1.6 million Americans, including 187,000 adolescents and children, have type 1 diabetes. Diabetic foot ulcers are common in diabetic individuals, and wound care treatments can help them heal. Diabetic foot ulcers, for example, impact more than 25% of diabetics and can lead to amputation in 20% of cases, according to ScienceDirect. Hydrocolloid dressings, for example, aid in moisture retention and allow wounds to heal more quickly both inside and externally. These medications also aid in the absorption of necrotic tissues, which is beneficial in the case of surgical site infections. As a result, healthcare professionals choose these goods, propelling market expansion over the predicted period. Furthermore, the market is likely to be driven by an increasing number of Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs). Surgical care, diagnostics, and preventive procedures are all available at a low cost at ambulatory surgery centres. According to Advancing Surgical Care, the number of ASCs in the United States was anticipated to be 6,023 in March 2021. However, throughout the projected period of 2022-2028, the market’s growth would be hampered by the high cost of sophisticated wound care products.

The key regions considered for the global Wound Care Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. The market was dominated by North America. Major drivers driving the regional market include the presence of a huge population base and a growing patient pool in nations such as the United States. Wounds are more common in the elderly population, which drives up product demand in the region. Over the projection period, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing regional market. This is due to changing lifestyles, which has resulted in an increase in the occurrence of chronic diseases. Furthermore, medical tourism in this region is rapidly expanding, resulting in an increase in the number of surgeries performed and, as a result, an increase in product demand.

Major market player included in this report are:

Smith & Nephew

Molnlycke Health Care AB

ConvaTec Group PLC

Ethicon (Johnson & Johnson)

Baxter International

URGO Medical

Coloplast Corp.

Medtronic

3M

Derma Sciences Inc. (Integra LifeSciences)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Advanced Wound Dressing

Surgical Wound Care

Traditional Wound Care

Wound Therapy Device

By Active Wound Care:

Biomaterials

Skin-substitutes

By Application:

Chronic Wounds

Acute Wounds

By End-use:

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Home Healthcare

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Wound care Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

