Powered Air Purifying Respirators Market 2022 Global Share, Growth Statistics, Demand by Regions and Forecast 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Powered Air Purifying Respirators Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global Powered Air Purifying Respirators Market is valued approximately USD 2.25 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.10 % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

The Powered Air Purifying Respirator (PAPR) is a motorized system that cleans ambient air before delivering it to the user’s breathing zone. A PAPR works by blowing polluted air through a HEPA filter, which eliminates the contamination and delivers clean air to a facepiece. A PAPR system consists of a battery, a blower, a headpiece, and a breathing tube. The rise of numerous infectious biohazards, as well as the recent outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, are predicted to boost market expansion.

The use of these items by doctors and healthcare workers has increased as a result of the pandemic, as they provide the best protection against coronavirus when compared to reusable elastomeric half-face piece respirators and N95 FFRs. Since the beginning of 2021, all businesses have resumed normal operations, resulting in a surge in demand for powered air purifying respirators (PAPR) from a variety of industries, including oil & gas, petrochemical, industrial, and others. The increased number of COVID-19 cases puts healthcare personnel at risk of getting respiratory infections during patient examinations and surgeries, which is projected to drive up demand for these goods in the United States. From 3rd January 2020 to 16th April 2021, WHO recorded 1,087,152 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Canada, with 23,445 deaths. As of April 17th, 2021, there are 85,319 active COVID cases in the world, with 84,230 cases in mild condition and 1089 cases in critical condition. In the United States, strict regulatory standards for employee health and safety in high-risk activities are likely to enhance market growth throughout the projection period. The industry is likely to be driven by an increasing number of large-scale infrastructure expenditures, such as hotels and medical hospital projects in New York, Missouri, and Los Angeles. Growing demand for additional floor space in various industries has resulted in an increase in construction and renovation projects around the country. Thus, the growing construction industry is expected to have a positive impact on product demand. However, over the projection period of 2022-2028, the market’s growth would be hampered by the high cost of air purifying respirators.

The key regions considered for the global Powered Air Purifying Respirators Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the worldwide PAPR market. Regulatory authorities such as the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and the American National Standard Institution (ANSI) have imposed severe occupational health and safety standards on enterprises in the region, requiring them to use PAPR to ensure employee safety. Over the projected period, Asia Pacific is expected to see the fastest growth in demand for these items. The market is predicted to rise as a result of an increase in the number of occurrences of industrial fatalities in the region’s emerging economies due to a lack of employee safety awareness and suitable protective gear.

Major market player included in this report are:

3M Company

Avon Rubber PLC

Bullard

ILC Dover

Honeywell International, Inc.

Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Optrel AG

Mine Safety Appliances (MSA) Company

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Sundstrom Safety AB

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Half Mask

Full Face Mask

Helmets, Hoods & Visors

By Application:

Oil & Gas

Metal Fabrication

Agricultural

Food & Beverage

Fire Services

Petrochemical/Chemical

Industrial

Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare

Mining

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

Factors Influencing

The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive the market growth.

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

