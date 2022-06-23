Microneedle Flu Vaccine Market 2022 New Market Opportunities Size, Share, Demands and Research Report 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Microneedle Flu Vaccine Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global Microneedle Flu Vaccine Market is valued at approximately USD $$ million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.2% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Micro-needles are a novel sort of dosing device that may easily overcome the problems that older formulations face. Micron-sized needles are put on a tiny dermal patch to create the microneedle device. Solid micro-needles, coated micro-needles, hollow micro-needles, dissolving micro-needles, solid are only a few of the several types of micro-needles available.

The market growth is driven by key factors such as key players focusing on research and development of Micro-Needle Flu Vaccines and increasing prevalence of influenza and viral infections. For instance, Verndari, Inc received USD 1 million in funding from the US Government Agency BARDA in August 2020 to help accelerate the research and development of VaxiPatch, a dermal patch vaccination technology that may be used to treat a variety of infectious illnesses including influenza flu. Furthermore, according to statistics published by MedAlertHelp, around 5% to 20% of Americans will be diagnosed with influenza each year in 2022. In addition, according to data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in October 2021, the 2019-2020 flu season resulted in 35 million flu-related illnesses, 380,000 flu-related hospitalizations, 20,000 flu-related fatalities, and 16 million flu-related medical visits. Over the next several years, the increased burden of illnesses is expected to have a favorable influence on market growth. However, complications and risks associated with Microneedles impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Microneedle Flu Vaccine Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is dominating the market owing to increasing clinical development of microneedle flu vaccines. However, North America is projected to be the fastest growing region due to the launch of new campaigns and initiatives by healthcare agencies to prevent the flu.

Major market players included in this report are:

Becton, Dickinson and Company

3M Company

CosMED Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.

OraSure Technologies, Inc.

NanoPass Technologies Limited

Corium International, Inc

FluGen, Inc.

Microdermics

Debiotech S.A

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Application offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Solid Microneedle

Hollow Microneedle

Coated Microneedle

Dissolving Microneedle

By Vaccine Type:

Trivalent Flu Vaccine

Quadrivalent Flu Vaccine

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Microneedle Flu Vaccine Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

Factors Influencing

The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive the market growth.

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

Request Full Report : – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/microneedle-flu-vaccine-market-1/QI037

