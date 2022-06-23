Air Conditioner Market Size With Industry Outlook, Forecast And Top Players Analysis By 2021-2027

The Air Conditioner Market is in the maturity phase across the GCC region. However, several upcoming mega projects such as the $14.3 billion Dubai Metro, $37.0 billion Yas Island Development project and $36.0 billion Doha Metro project, would help to raise the demand for air conditioners across the region over the coming years. Further, UAE and Qatar would be hosting a few key events in the coming years such as the World Expo 2020 and the FIFA World Cup 2022. This would lead to the setting up of several new trade centers, stadiums, convention centers, offices and recreational facilities for these events, which would raise the demand for air conditioners during 2021 2027.

Additionally, the hospitality sector is expected to flourish as an auxiliary industry during this time period across the GCC region under the national vision of respective countries in order to achieve the economic diversification. New hotels, resorts, museums, hospitals, and other tourism-related infrastructure are expected to be built in the coming years. the aforementioned factors would provide a significant boost to the growth of the GCC air conditioner market.

According to this research, the GCC Air conditioner market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8% during 2021 – 2027. Government initiatives, such as Qatar National Vision 2030, Saudi Vision 2030 and Dubai Vision 2021 are expected to drive GCC Air Conditioner market forecast revenue. by type, centralized air conditioner segment accounted for major GCC air conditioner market share in terms of revenues in 2018 owing to a high number of installations of chillers and VRFs due to major infrastructural projects in commercial and hospitality sectors of the region.



The commercial, hospitality and transportation sectors of several GCC countries are expected to grow significantly during the forecast period as the social infrastructure segment in these countries is predicted to flourish over the coming years. Some of the key players in the GCC Air Conditioner market include – Carrie, Daikin, S.K.M., Trane, Mitsubishi, and York.



The GCC air conditioner market report thoroughly covers the market by countries, types, and applications. the GCC air conditioner market outlook report provides an unbiased and a detailed analysis of the GCC air conditioner market trends, opportunities, high growth areas and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to devise and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

Markets Covered



GCC air conditioner market report provides a detailed analysis of the following market segments:



By Countries

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Kuwait

Oman

Bahrain

By Types

Room AC Window Split

Ducted AC Ceiling Concealed Rooftop Packaged

Ductless AC Cassette Floor Standing Ceiling Suspended

Centralized AC VRF AHU/FCU Chiller Condensing Unit Others (Evaporator Coils, Compressors, etc.)



By Applications

Residential

Commercial Offices & Retail

Oil & Gas

Healthcare

Transport

Hospitality

Others (Education, BFSI, etc.)

