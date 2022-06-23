Taiwan reports 48,283 local COVID cases, 166 deaths

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced 48,283 local COVID cases on Thursday (June 23), a 7.5% decrease from the previous day.

Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy head of the CECC's medical response division, also confirmed 73 imported cases, bringing the country's total case count to 3,487,599. The 166 deaths brought the country's total COVID death toll to 5,817.

Local cases

The local cases include 22,537 males, 25,729 females, and 17 cases still under investigation, ranging in age from under 5 to their 90s. Taichung City reported the most cases with 7,001, followed by 6,722 in Kaohsiung City, 6,296 in New Taipei City, 4,444 in Tainan City, 4,105 in Taoyuan City, 3,618 in Changhua County, 3,322 in Taipei City, 2,263 in Pingtung County, 1,332 in Yunlin County, 1,167 in Miaoli County, 1,158 in Hsinchu County, 1,149 in Nantou County, 1,060 in Chiayi County, 932 in Hsinchu City, 859 in Yilan County, 748 in Chiayi City, 665 in Hualien County, 587 in Keelung City, 445 Taitung County, 246 in Penghu County, 156 in Kinmen County, and eight in Lienchiang County.

COVID deaths

The 166 deaths announced on Thursday included 102 males and 64 females ranging in age from their 30s to their 90s. All of these patients were classified as severe cases, 150 had a history of chronic disease, and 118 had not received their third dose of a COVID vaccine. Their dates of diagnosis ranged from May 5 to June 21 and dates of death from June 6 to June 20.

Imported cases

The 73 imported cases included 44 males and 29 females ranging in age from their teens to their 80s. Between June 21 - 22, five each arrived from the U.S. and Vietnam; three from the United Arab Emirates, and one each from Canada, the U.K., Israel, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, France, and Japan. The country of origin of 53 other imported cases is still being investigated.

COVID case statistics

Since the pandemic began, Taiwan has carried out 13,021,521 COVID tests, with 9,529,998 coming back negative. Of the 3,487,599 confirmed cases, 14,032 were imported, 3,473,513 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," three from a cargo pilot cluster, one is unresolved, and 14 are under investigation.

Up until now, 5,817 individuals have succumbed to the disease. Of the 5,636 deaths from local infections, 1,575 were in New Taipei City; 845 in Taipei City; 496 in Taoyuan City; 491 in Taichung City; 449 in Kaohsiung City; 330 in Tainan City; 263 in Changhua County; 210 in Pingtung County; 158 in Keelung City; 134 in Nantou County; 131 in Yilan County; 120 in Yunlin County; 105 in Miaoli County; 92 in Hualien County; 89 in Hsinchu County; 87 in Chiayi County; 82 in Taitung County; 75 in Chiayi City; 53 in Hsinchu City, 10 in Kinmen County, and seven in Penghu County. The 15 other deaths were imported cases.