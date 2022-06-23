Alexa
Chinese Navy ships pass between northeast Taiwan and Japanese island

Ministry of National Defense monitored the June 21 sailing

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/06/23 14:06
File photo of Chinese Navy ships. 

File photo of Chinese Navy ships.  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) ships passed off the coast of northeast Taiwan between Yilan County and the Japanese island of Yonaguni, Japan’s Ministry of Defense said Wednesday (June 22).

The 052C destroyer and the 056A frigate sailed through the area Tuesday (June 21), CNA reported. Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense said it noticed the ships and sent its own vessels to observe the Chinese movements.

The ministry was confident that despite the grave enemy threat, it could take the necessary measures to safeguard the nation’s security, a military spokesman said.

The Chinese ships appeared off Yilan on the same day that 29 People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) aircraft entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), the third-highest single-day total for 2022 so far.

The following day, six Chinese military aircraft including four fighter jets appeared in the ADIZ. As on most previous occasions, Taiwan sent its own jets, warned the airplanes to turn back, and deployed air defense missile systems to monitor their activities.
