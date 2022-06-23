Swiss study finds Taiwan's Medigen 84% effective against COVID, China's jabs only 65%

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Swiss study has found that Taiwan's Medigen COVID vaccine (MVC-COV1901) has an efficacy level of 84%, far higher than China's jabs, which were rated at 65% effective.

As the World Health Organization's (WHO's) Phase 3 clinical trials on Medigen have entered the data analysis stage, the Swiss scientific journal MDPI (Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute) on Tuesday (June 21) published a report entitled "Immune Response to SARS-CoV-2 Vaccines." The report pointed out that Medigen has an overall efficacy of 84% and that there was "no vaccine‐related Serious Adverse Reaction."

As for the efficacy of other major vaccines, it rated Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine highest at 95%, followed by Moderna at 94.5%, Sputnik V at 91%, Covaxin at 78%, Johnson & Johnson at 72%, and Astra-Zeneca at 70%. The vaccines with the lowest efficacy rating were China's Sinovac and Sinopharm, both of which came in at 65%.

According to the introduction, the co-authors of this report are from four units, namely: the Department of Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences, University of Illinois at Chicago; Indian Council of Medical Research's National Institute of Virology, Mumbai, India; School of Life Science and Biotechnology, Adamas University, Kolkata, India; and the Department of Microbiology and Immunology, University of Illinois at Chicago. The report was received on April 20, 2022, revised on May 27, 2022, accepted on May 30, 2022, and published on June 21, 2022.

On May 13, Medigen announced nearly all participants in clinical trials for MVC-COV1901, a candidate included in the WHO's Solidarity Trial Vaccines (STV), have completed their two-dose regimen of either placebo or vaccine. The individually randomized, controlled Phase 3 clinical trials include 18,000 subjects in Colombia, Mali, and the Philippines.



Medigen rated as having 84% efficacy. (MDPI screenshot)