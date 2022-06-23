Infobip Launches ID1 Data Center To Support the Accelerating Growth of Digital Transformation in Indonesia and The Asia-Pacific Region

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach - 23 June 2022 - Infobip, a global cloud communications platform, has launched its data center known as ID1 in Indonesia to support the digital innovation capabilities of local and APAC businesses. Located in West Java, the move is aligned with the strategic direction of Indonesia's Digital Roadmap 2021-2024 wherein it aims at developing an inclusive, safe, and reliable digital and connectivity infrastructure with high-quality services.





Asia-Pacific is one of the fastest developing regions in the world with digital transformation quickly changing the way organizations do business. Infobip's data center sets out to help businesses achieve increased efficiency of operations; provide fast and reliable networking; and access cloud technology designed to intelligently orchestrate all customer engagement activities through a flexible and scalable full stack communications platform.



The facility is an addition to Infobip's existing collection of data center powerhouses across the globe, proven by application-level changes to production over 1.500 times a day, over 20.000 client messages per second and data transfers of over 4.5 Gbps between data centers worldwide. The state-of-the-art ID1 data center offers a full range of premium colocation, interconnection, and support services to a wide range of secure digital ecosystems.



Additionally, it enhances Infobip's full-stack CPaaS and SaaS offerings, ranging from voice, email, SMS and chat to Conversations, Moments, Answers, and Customer Data Platform (CDP) among others. These will be further supported by end-to-end customer benefits to several key verticals, including retail, BFSI, logistics, F&B, fintech, telemedicine and public sector enterprises in the region.



Alma Numic, VP General Manager APAC and MENA – Infobip said, "The launch of Infobip's data center in Indonesia marks a significant milestone since we entered the market in 2016. We have grown to become a trusted hub for all our local business operations, ensuring great visibility, meaningful connections and vast opportunities for our clients and partners in various sectors. We are pleased to provide an innovative digital ecosystem that brings our best cloud technology offerings and long-standing expertise to Indonesia and Asia Pacific. With Infobip's successful track-record enabling global business communications, we hope to create an inclusive and rich industry environment to power Indonesia's digital vision."



Data protection and privacy security is Infobip's top priority, and this is ensured through its compliance with TKDN local regulations. Furthermore, the facility is compliant with key international standards, including ISO 9001 for quality management systems, ISO 27001 for information security management systems, Threat and Vulnerability Risk Assessment (TVRA), and IT Compliance TÜV Rheinland for the PCI DSS[1].



The strength of Infobip as a global cloud communications platform has been testified by major global analyst firms. It has been named Leader in Omdia Universe: Selecting a CPaaS Platform Provider in 2022; recognized as the established leader in Juniper's Competitor Leaderboard for CPaaS in 2021; rated best A2P SMS messaging provider by mobile operators and enterprises in 2021 and awarded best Vendor Innovators 2022 with Digital Identity as a Service solution by ROCCO Research.



Mobile Identity: Fast & Secure User Experience



In addition to the data center, Infobip also announces it will soon launch its Mobile Identity services in Indonesia, aimed at protecting customers' data privacy, improving user-experiences, and increasing consumer engagement. The Mobile Identity service is a new generation of highly secured authentication, verification and identification services for enterprises to create customer experiences in a secure ecosystem for mobile subscribers.



By utilizing Infobip's Mobile Identity services, enterprises can integrate Silent Mobile Verification (SMV), Sim-swap (SS), Know-your-customer (KYC) and Number Share solutions to their current operation workflow on a single API platform in a quick and simple manner. This service is built for enterprises that value security and for industries that require extra customer protection in their daily core operations.



In addition, Infobip targets to help mobile network operators create new revenue streams and make them available as a secure source for authenticating their subscribers with its in-house developed solution, iGate. With this solution, MNOs can skip the hassle and resource requirements in developing new APIs to enable the Mobile Identity service, allowing quicker turnarounds to provide the service to the market.



"Infobip has been an ardent advocate for MNOs with its Mobile Identity services built to provide a more secure environment for both enterprises and their mobile users. We are committed to expanding the coverage of the service with utmost security and authentication by working with numerous MNOs around the world. With the launch of Infobip's ID1 data center in Indonesia, we are now in a strong position to offer more reliable service uptime and improved latency – all in compliance with global and local country data privacy regulations. We look forward to working closely with businesses in Indonesia to bring excellent CX and security to the public", said Ante Pamukovic, VP Revenue APAC – Infobip.



The inauguration ceremony of the data center will be happening in August 2022 and it is expected that partners and clients will be given insights into harnessing the power of Infobip's ID1 data center and improve their digital ecosystems. Businesses interested in knowing more about Infobip can visit https://www.infobip.com/.











[1] Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI-DSS)

About Infobip

Infobip is a global cloud communications platform that enables businesses to build connections across all stages of the customer journey. Accessed through a single platform, Infobip's omnichannel engagement, contact center, chatbot and identity solutions help businesses and partners overcome the complexity of consumer communications to grow business and increase loyalty.



With over fifteen years of industry experience, Infobip has expanded to 70+ offices across six continents. It offers natively built technology with the capacity to reach over seven billion mobile devices and 'things' in 190+ countries, connected directly to over 700 telecom networks.



Infobip was established in 2006 and is led by its co-founders, CEO Silvio Kutić, Roberto Kutić and Izabel Jelenić.



Recent recognition includes:



Omdia Ranks Infobip as Leader in CPaaS Universe Report (May 2022)

Infobip recognised as the established leader in Juniper's Competitor Leaderboard for CPaaS, 2021

Infobip ranked leading service provider in the mobile messaging space by Juniper Research in its new Competitor Leaderboard, 2021

Infobip named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Communications Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) 2021 Vendor Assessment (doc #US46746221, May 2021)

Best A2P SMS provider for the fourth year running by mobile operators and enterprises in ROCCO's annual Messaging Vendor Benchmarking Report 2021

Best CPaaS Provider of the Year, Best RCS Provider of the Year, and Mover & Shaker in Telco Innovation at the 2021 Juniper Digital Awards

#Infobip