6 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Six Chinese military aircraft flew into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Wednesday (June 22), marking the 11th day of intrusions this month.

Four People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) Shenyang J-16 fighter jets, one Shaanxi Y-8 electronic warfare plane, and one Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare aircraft were tracked in the southwest corner of Taiwan’s ADIZ, according to the Ministry of National Defense (MND). In response, Taiwan sent aircraft, issued radio warnings, and deployed air defense missile systems to monitor the PLAAF planes.

An ADIZ is an area that extends beyond a country’s airspace where air traffic controllers ask incoming aircraft to identify themselves.

So far this month, China has sent 57 military aircraft into Taiwan’s identification zone, including 36 fighter jets, seven bombers, one refueling plane, and 13 spotter planes.

Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan’s ADIZ, with most occurrences taking place in the southwest corner. In 2021, Chinese military planes entered Taiwan’s ADIZ on 961 instances over 239 days, according to the MND.

Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”

Chinese Y-8 ASW plane. (MND photo)

Chinese Y-8 EW plane. (MND photo)

Flight paths of Chinese planes on June 22. (MND image)