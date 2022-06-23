Alexa
Wednesday's Major League Linescores

By Associated Press
2022/06/23 05:28
AMERICAN LEAGUE

Toronto 101 500 200 9 13 1
Chicago 000 001 130 5 13 0

Stripling, Phelps (7), Cimber (8), Thornton (8), Mayza (9) and Moreno; Giolito, Foster (6), Banks (7) and McGuire. W_Stripling 4-2. L_Giolito 4-4. HRs_Toronto, Kirk (8), Bichette (11), Hernández (7).

___

INTERLEAGUE
New York 001 002 000 3 8 0
Houston 401 000 00x 5 7 0

Carrasco, Y.López (3), Hunter (6), Rodríguez (7), E.Díaz (8) and Nido; Garcia, Stanek (6), Neris (7), Montero (8), Pressly (9) and Castro. W_Garcia 5-5. L_Carrasco 8-3. Sv_Pressly (14). HRs_Houston, Bregman (8), Alvarez (21).

___