Wednesday's Major League Linescores

|Toronto
|101
|500
|200
|—
|9
|13
|1
|Chicago
|000
|001
|130
|—
|5
|13
|0
Stripling, Phelps (7), Cimber (8), Thornton (8), Mayza (9) and Moreno; Giolito, Foster (6), Banks (7) and McGuire. W_Stripling 4-2. L_Giolito 4-4. HRs_Toronto, Kirk (8), Bichette (11), Hernández (7).
|New York
|001
|002
|000
|—
|3
|8
|0
|Houston
|401
|000
|00x
|—
|5
|7
|0
Carrasco, Y.López (3), Hunter (6), Rodríguez (7), E.Díaz (8) and Nido; Garcia, Stanek (6), Neris (7), Montero (8), Pressly (9) and Castro. W_Garcia 5-5. L_Carrasco 8-3. Sv_Pressly (14). HRs_Houston, Bregman (8), Alvarez (21).
