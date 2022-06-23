Sonoco Products, Korn Ferry rise; Chevron, Altria fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:
Advance Auto Parts Inc., up $2.93 to $174.66.
The auto parts retailer said it has opened 22 new stores in the Los Angeles market as part of an expansion.
Freeport-McMoRan Inc., down $2.71 to $31.32.
The copper miner slipped along with falling prices of the metal.
Sonoco Products Co., up $2.62 to $54.79.
The South Carolina-based maker of cans, plastic containers and other packaging raised its second-quarter profit forecast.
Korn Ferry, up $2.79 to $56.63.
The staffing company gave investors an encouraging profit forecast after reporting strong fiscal fourth-quarter financial results.
La-Z-Boy Inc., up $1.79 to $24.52.
The furniture company's fiscal fourth-quarter financial results beat analysts' forecasts.
Chevron Corp., down $6.72 to $147.87.
Energy stocks fell along with sliding oil prices.
Chefs’ Warehouse Inc., up $1.69 to $34.64.
The specialty food distributor raised its revenue forecast for the year.
Altria Group Inc., down $4.20 to $41.50.
Regulators are reportedly preparing to order the tobacco company's JUUL e-cigarettes off the U.S. market.