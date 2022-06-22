All Times EDT
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|New York City FC
|8
|3
|3
|27
|26
|11
|New York
|7
|4
|5
|26
|26
|17
|Philadelphia
|6
|1
|8
|26
|20
|11
|Orlando City
|7
|5
|4
|25
|20
|22
|CF Montréal
|7
|6
|2
|23
|28
|27
|New England
|6
|5
|5
|23
|27
|26
|Charlotte FC
|6
|8
|2
|20
|16
|19
|Cincinnati
|6
|7
|2
|20
|22
|26
|Atlanta
|5
|5
|4
|19
|22
|20
|Inter Miami CF
|5
|7
|3
|18
|15
|24
|Columbus
|4
|5
|5
|17
|18
|17
|Toronto FC
|4
|8
|3
|15
|21
|29
|D.C. United
|4
|8
|2
|14
|17
|24
|Chicago
|3
|7
|5
|14
|14
|20
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Los Angeles FC
|9
|3
|3
|30
|30
|17
|Real Salt Lake
|8
|4
|4
|28
|20
|19
|Austin FC
|8
|4
|3
|27
|29
|18
|FC Dallas
|7
|4
|4
|25
|24
|15
|LA Galaxy
|7
|5
|3
|24
|18
|16
|Nashville
|6
|5
|5
|23
|19
|18
|Seattle
|6
|6
|2
|20
|20
|17
|Vancouver
|6
|8
|2
|20
|18
|28
|Colorado
|5
|6
|4
|19
|17
|18
|Houston
|5
|7
|3
|18
|18
|19
|Minnesota United
|5
|7
|3
|18
|16
|17
|Sporting Kansas City
|4
|9
|4
|16
|16
|29
|Portland
|3
|6
|7
|16
|22
|26
|San Jose
|3
|7
|6
|15
|25
|34
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Seattle 4, Vancouver 0
Orlando City 1, New England 1, tie
Los Angeles FC 1, Seattle 1, tie
Portland 1, LA Galaxy 1, tie
New York 2, Toronto FC 0
Charlotte FC 1, Columbus 1, tie
Austin FC 1, CF Montréal 0
Orlando City 2, Houston 1
Cincinnati 1, Philadelphia 1, tie
Chicago 1, D.C. United 0
Vancouver 2, FC Dallas 0
Real Salt Lake 2, San Jose 0
Atlanta 2, Miami 0
New England 2, Minnesota 1
Colorado 1, New York City FC 1, tie
Sporting Kansas City 2, Nashville 1
Orlando City at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Seattle, 3 p.m.
Nashville at D.C. United, 5 p.m.
Charlotte FC at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at Houston, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Miami, 8 p.m.
FC Dallas at Austin FC, 9 p.m.
Columbus at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.
LA Galaxy at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Colorado at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
New York at Los Angeles FC, 3 p.m.
New York City FC at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
New England at Vancouver, 8 p.m.
New York City FC at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
Columbus at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Chicago, 8 p.m.
CF Montréal at Seattle, 10 p.m.
FC Dallas at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.
Houston at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
Minnesota at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
Austin FC at Charlotte FC, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at New York, 8 p.m.
Seattle at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Atlanta at New York City FC, 5 p.m.
Philadelphia at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at New England, 7:30 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
New York at Sporting Kansas City, 8 p.m.
Charlotte FC at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Portland at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.
Chicago at San Jose, 9 p.m.