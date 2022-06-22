Alexa
National League Glance

By Associated Press
2022/06/22 22:01
All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 45 25 .643 _
Atlanta 39 30 .565
Philadelphia 36 33 .522
Miami 30 36 .455 13
Washington 25 46 .352 20½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 39 31 .557 _
St. Louis 39 31 .557 _
Pittsburgh 28 39 .418
Chicago 25 43 .368 13
Cincinnati 23 44 .343 14½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 41 25 .621 _
San Diego 43 27 .614 _
San Francisco 38 29 .567
Arizona 32 38 .457 11
Colorado 30 38 .441 12

___

Tuesday's Games

L.A. Dodgers 8, Cincinnati 2

Pittsburgh 7, Chicago Cubs 1

Washington 3, Baltimore 0

Miami 9, Colorado 8

San Francisco 12, Atlanta 10

Texas 7, Philadelphia 0

Houston 8, N.Y. Mets 2

St. Louis 6, Milwaukee 2

San Diego 3, Arizona 2, 11 innings

Wednesday's Games

N.Y. Mets at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Colorado at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Colorado (Freeland 3-5) at Miami (Garrett 1-2), 12:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Wood 5-5) at Atlanta (Wright 7-4), 12:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Steele 2-5) at Pittsburgh (Quintana 1-4), 12:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 4-1) at Cincinnati (Greene 3-7), 12:35 p.m.

St. Louis (Hudson 5-3) at Milwaukee (Alexander 1-0), 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Suárez 5-4) at San Diego (Musgrove 8-0), 9:40 p.m.

Friday's Games

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Washington at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Detroit at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.