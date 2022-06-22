All Times EDT
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Louisville
|9
|3
|3
|30
|30
|13
|Memphis
|9
|3
|2
|29
|28
|14
|Tampa Bay
|7
|3
|6
|27
|27
|16
|Detroit City FC
|7
|3
|5
|26
|23
|15
|Pittsburgh
|7
|5
|3
|24
|22
|18
|Birmingham
|6
|4
|4
|22
|12
|12
|Miami
|5
|5
|6
|21
|18
|15
|Indy
|6
|5
|3
|21
|22
|20
|Tulsa
|4
|8
|3
|15
|19
|29
|Loudoun
|4
|9
|2
|14
|15
|27
|Hartford
|3
|8
|3
|12
|15
|21
|Atlanta 2
|3
|11
|1
|10
|15
|36
|Charleston
|2
|9
|3
|9
|14
|28
|New York Red Bulls II
|1
|11
|3
|6
|9
|25
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Colorado Springs
|11
|2
|0
|33
|31
|16
|San Antonio
|10
|3
|1
|31
|23
|13
|San Diego
|7
|4
|4
|25
|31
|25
|New Mexico
|7
|2
|4
|25
|23
|10
|Sacramento
|7
|3
|4
|25
|17
|11
|El Paso
|7
|6
|4
|25
|31
|22
|Rio Grande Valley
|7
|8
|1
|22
|23
|24
|Las Vegas
|6
|6
|4
|22
|20
|21
|Oakland
|4
|5
|9
|21
|26
|26
|Phoenix
|7
|8
|0
|21
|24
|31
|LA Galaxy II
|6
|8
|3
|21
|23
|32
|Orange County
|3
|7
|5
|14
|21
|26
|MONTEREY BAY FC
|4
|10
|0
|12
|19
|35
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Memphis 1, Hartford 1, tie
Tulsa 0, New York Red Bulls II 0, tie
New Mexico 2, Oakland 1
LA Galaxy II 3, Monterey Bay FC 2
El Paso 1, Detroit City FC 1, tie
Hartford 3, Atlanta 0
Loudoun 4, Phoenix 3
Charleston 1, Tampa Bay 1, tie
Louisville 3, Orange County 1
Rio Grande Valley 1, Pittsburgh 0
Colorado 4, Indy 3
Oakland 1, San Antonio 1, tie
Sacramento 2, LA Galaxy II 0
Las Vegas 2, San Diego 1
Tulsa at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at New Mexico, 9 p.m.
San Antonio at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Phoenix at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m.
Louisville at Hartford, 1 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
LA Galaxy II at Miami, 7 p.m.
Loudoun at Orange County, 8 p.m.
Charleston at Tulsa, 8:30 p.m.
Detroit City FC at Memphis, 8:30 p.m.
Birmingham at New Mexico, 9 p.m.
New York Red Bulls II at El Paso, 9:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Oakland, 10 p.m.
Indy at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Sacramento at Monterey Bay FC, 10 p.m.
Colorado at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Tulsa at San Antonio, 9 p.m.
Atlanta at Charleston, 7 p.m.
El Paso at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.
Orange County at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at New York Red Bulls II, 7 p.m.
Sacramento at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Oakland at LA Galaxy II, 10:30 p.m.
Miami at Indy, 7:30 p.m.
El Paso at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Memphis at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Birmingham at Louisville, 8 p.m.
Charleston at San Antonio, 9 p.m.
New Mexico at Monterey Bay FC, 10 p.m.
Detroit City FC at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m.
Orange County at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.
Tulsa at Loudoun, 7:30 p.m.