Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Baseball Expanded Glance

By Associated Press
2022/06/22 22:01
Baseball Expanded Glance

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 50 18 .735 _ _ 8-2 L-1 29-7 21-11
Toronto 38 30 .559 12 _ 4-6 L-2 21-14 17-16
Boston 38 31 .551 12½ _ 7-3 W-3 19-16 19-15
Tampa Bay 37 31 .544 13 ½ 3-7 W-1 22-14 15-17
Baltimore 30 39 .435 20½ 8 6-4 L-1 17-17 13-22
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Cleveland 35 28 .556 _ _ 8-2 W-2 16-10 19-18
Minnesota 38 31 .551 _ _ 5-5 L-2 20-15 18-16
Chicago 33 33 .500 6-4 W-2 15-17 18-16
Detroit 26 42 .382 11½ 11½ 2-8 L-2 18-22 8-20
Kansas City 25 42 .373 12 12 5-5 W-2 12-21 13-21
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 42 25 .627 _ _ 6-4 W-2 19-11 23-14
Texas 32 35 .478 10 5 6-4 W-1 15-18 17-17
Los Angeles 33 38 .465 11 6 4-6 L-2 17-20 16-18
Seattle 30 39 .435 13 8 3-7 W-1 15-18 15-21
Oakland 23 46 .333 20 15 3-7 L-1 8-26 15-20

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 45 25 .643 _ _ 6-4 L-1 24-10 21-15
Atlanta 39 30 .565 _ 7-3 L-1 21-15 18-15
Philadelphia 36 33 .522 3 6-4 L-2 19-17 17-16
Miami 30 36 .455 13 4-6 W-1 16-14 14-22
Washington 25 46 .352 20½ 15 2-8 W-2 12-26 13-20
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 39 31 .557 _ _ 6-4 L-1 16-13 23-18
St. Louis 39 31 .557 _ ½ 5-5 W-1 21-13 18-18
Pittsburgh 28 39 .418 10 4-6 W-3 16-19 12-20
Chicago 25 43 .368 13 13½ 2-8 L-3 13-25 12-18
Cincinnati 23 44 .343 14½ 15 3-7 L-5 12-21 11-23
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 41 25 .621 _ _ 5-5 W-1 20-12 21-13
San Diego 43 27 .614 _ _ 6-4 W-2 19-13 24-14
San Francisco 38 29 .567 _ 7-3 W-1 19-14 19-15
Arizona 32 38 .457 11 4-6 L-2 17-19 15-19
Colorado 30 38 .441 12 5-5 L-1 19-19 11-19

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE Tuesday's Games

Washington 3, Baltimore 0

Tampa Bay 5, N.Y. Yankees 4

Boston 5, Detroit 4

Texas 7, Philadelphia 0

Houston 8, N.Y. Mets 2

Cleveland 6, Minnesota 5, 11 innings

Chicago White Sox 7, Toronto 6, 12 innings

Seattle 8, Oakland 2

Kansas City 12, L.A. Angels 11, 11 innings

Wednesday's Games

N.Y. Mets at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Washington at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 9:49 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Cleveland (Plesac 2-4) at Minnesota (Smeltzer 3-1), 1:10 p.m.

Seattle (Ray 6-6) at Oakland (Montas 3-7), 3:37 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 7-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 8-1), 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Cueto 1-3), 8:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Detroit at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Tuesday's Games

L.A. Dodgers 8, Cincinnati 2

Pittsburgh 7, Chicago Cubs 1

Washington 3, Baltimore 0

Miami 9, Colorado 8

San Francisco 12, Atlanta 10

Texas 7, Philadelphia 0

Houston 8, N.Y. Mets 2

St. Louis 6, Milwaukee 2

San Diego 3, Arizona 2, 11 innings

Wednesday's Games

N.Y. Mets at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Colorado at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Colorado (Freeland 3-5) at Miami (Garrett 1-2), 12:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Wood 5-5) at Atlanta (Wright 7-4), 12:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Steele 2-5) at Pittsburgh (Quintana 1-4), 12:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 4-1) at Cincinnati (Greene 3-7), 12:35 p.m.

St. Louis (Hudson 5-3) at Milwaukee (Alexander 1-0), 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Suárez 5-4) at San Diego (Musgrove 8-0), 9:40 p.m.

Friday's Games

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Washington at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Detroit at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.