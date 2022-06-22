Alexa
High temperatures in Taiwan to continue for another week

High-pressure systems will have a strong influence on the country’s weather for Thursday and Friday

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/06/22 21:04
(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Hot, sunny weather will continue across Taiwan before next Wednesday (June 29), according to a weather forecast.

The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) on Wednesday issued a heat warning with highs reaching 36 degrees Celsius for 11 municipalities, in effect from Thursday morning (June 23) through Thursday afternoon. The 11 municipalities include Taipei City, New Taipei City, Nantou County, Changhua County, Yunlin County, Chiayi City, Tainan City, Kaohsiung City, Pingtung County, Hualien County, and Taitung County.

Bureau forecaster Huang En-hong (黃恩鴻) said that high-pressure systems will have a strong influence on the country’s weather from Thursday to Friday, with mostly sunny and high temperatures of 33-36 °C across the country. Sporadic short showers are forecast for mountainous areas across the country.

As high-pressure systems move northward from Saturday to next Wednesday (June 25-29), humidity will increase, but sunny, hot weather is still expected across the country, with sporadic, short rains expected in the southeast, the Hengchun Peninsula, the west, and mountainous areas across the country.
