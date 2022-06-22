Taiwan’s Taichung introduces public e-bike rental system

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taichung City on Wednesday (June 22) introduced the “YouBike 2.0E” system, an electric bike (e-bike) version of the YouBike 2.0 public bicycle rental services in the city, offering free rental for the first 30 minutes for members for a 10-day period, starting Tuesday (June 21).

Taichung City’s Transportation Bureau on Wednesday said that riding a power assisted e-bike is less strenuous, and now rental of the vehicle is available in the city through the YouBike 2.0E system, CNA reported. The renting process is the same as the YouBike 2.0, so you can either use an electronic ticket or use the YouBike 2.0 APP on a phone to scan the QR code or key in the validation code if the lighting is poor.

The cost for renting a YouBike 2.0E is NT$20 (US$0.68) every 30 minutes for the first two hours and NT$40 every 30 minutes after the first two hours, the bureau said.

To encourage Taichung residents to experience the YouBike 2.0E, the rental for the first 30 minutes is free for members from June 21 – 30, the bureau added.