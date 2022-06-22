Alexa
Lithuania deputy agriculture minister visits Food Taipei

COA, Lithuania to discuss cooperation Thursday

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/06/22 19:17
Lithuania Deputy Agriculture Minister Egidijus Giedraitis (left) enjoys a beer at Food Taipei. 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Lithuania’s deputy minister of agriculture arrived in Taiwan to open the Baltic country’s pavilion at the Food Taipei international fair and to discuss cooperation with the Council of Agriculture (COA), reports said Wednesday (June 22).

Since the two nations announced last year they would open representative offices in each other’s capital, contacts have intensified and become more frequent, with high-level government visits and discussions about cooperation in a variety of fields from technology to agriculture.

Lithuania’s Deputy Minister of Agriculture Egidijus Giedraitis visited the June 22-25 food fair at Taipei City’s Nangang Exhibition Center. From Thursday (June 23), he will discuss bilateral projects, according to COA Minister Chen Chi-chung (陳吉仲).

Both countries could help each other offset the threat of food shortages in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, CNA reported Chen as saying. The presence of international pavilions at Food Taipei could pave the way to more international cooperation, with exporters forming joint ventures to open up markets in third countries, the minister said.
Food Taipei
food fair
Taiwan-Lithuania relations
Lithuania
Council of Agriculture
COA
Chen Chi-chung
Egidijus Giedraitis

